Cracked Dunks On The NBA: 5 Funniest NBA Side Hustles

Shark fin soup is a Chinese delicacy, but the fins are harvested through a process called “finning,” which involves removing the fin and then throwing the Sharks back into the sea alive, where they will slowly drown. Unlike most awareness campaigns, lack of awareness was a huge problem when it came to shark finning. Demand for shark fin soup dropped 60% in the first two years of the campaign and has decreased ever since. It’s like what Blackfish did to SeaWorld. And as a pathological ocean lover, I think it’s rad Yao has been able to have such a positive effect.

2 José Calderón Has A Ham Farm

The player: José Calderón spent his career as a solid point guard, not an All-Star, but starter- or first backup-level. The 50-40-90 club, a semi-exclusive statistical shooting achievement reserved for the best shooters, could count Calderón as a regular member. They won a bunch of medals with some of the best Spanish Olympic teams ever assembled. Calderón is a top-tier Toronto Raptor, fondly Remembered up north. He’s a good, not great, sentimental Legend in his own right.

The side hustle: Way back in the Blog Era of the internet, Trey Kerby wrote a post I can no longer find anywhere for The Score‘s The Basketball Jones titled something like “José Calderón Just Wants To Sell Some Hams, Geez.” It was a one-paragraph writeup linking off an interview, maybe this one, where Calderón clearly did not get why it was funny that he owned a ham farm. Since then, The Basketball Jones went to work for NBA.com as The Startersthen The Athletic as No Dunks, and all along, they have referred to José Calderón as Hams Calderón, which I would like to honor in my small way. Hams Calderón has a home here.