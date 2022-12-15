CR South boys basketball team continues Worthwhile holiday tradition

An essential 16-year holiday tradition continues to flourish, thanks to the Council Rock South boys basketball team.

The 35 Golden Hawks varsity, junior varsity and freshman players met at the school Sunday before heading to the Target in Oxford Valley, where they purchased pajamas and other clothes, video games, toys and a gift card for a pre-selected local family in need .

The team members wrapped all of the gifts at senior Aiden Wallace’s house and then the six Seniors delivered them to the family of four to be opened on Christmas Day.

Council Rock South boys basketball booster club president Rita Conway organized the initial gift-giving back in 2007-08, which was John Easterly’s first year as the Golden Hawks’ head coach. Conway worked with a local agency to identify a family that could use some assistance, which remains the way it works today.

The program is still going strong in Andrew Rogers’ second year as coach, which followed Chris Clark’s three seasons, Derek Wright’s two years and Easterly’s nine seasons running the CR South show.

“I think the main thing is it really kind of puts it into perspective how fortunate we are and how privileged we are to be able to do the things we do and even have gifts on Christmas,” said senior Captain Matt Robinson. “It’s something we all tend to take for granted at times and something that should really mean so much.”

Rogers understands the impact this has on everyone involved.

“It’s a great bonding experience for all of our guys, but they’re also doing something with a bigger purpose besides basketball,” Rogers said.

A terrible loss:Council Rock North boys basketball team: ‘This season’s for (coach Jesse Krasna)’

For subscribers:Here are some Courier/Intell boys basketball players to watch

For subscribers:Primer for the 2022-23 boys’ basketball season

Rogers likes how the players from different grade levels and teams interact. For example, two freshmen, a sophomore and a senior might shop together for two or three specific gifts. The Younger players get to spend time around upperclassmen and all participants play Meaningful roles in the groups of four or five, regardless of their grade or Talent level.

“Not just all of the focus is on the varsity,” Robinson said. “Having everyone included is very important.”

Robinson, who is the Golden Hawks’ lone returning senior starter from the 2021-22 squad, has taken part in four of the gift-giving events. He was paired with a junior and two sophomores Sunday.

“It means so much more because we know it’s something they need,” Robinson said.

The lesson, in basketball terms, is the pass is just as important as the basket that follows.

In the end, the experience works for CR South, which hosts Rival Council Rock North on Friday night, for the most basic of reasons in the season of giving.

“It feels good to help a family for the holidays,” said junior JD Rakowski.

Here’s to another 16 years.

Tom Moore: [email protected]; @TomMoorePhilly