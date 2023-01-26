CP Cup Handball Tournament begins

The CP Cup Handball Tournament has begun.

President of the Police Club, Chief Superintendent of Police Mohamed Rasheed attended the ceremony held on Wednesday evening, as the guest of honor.

The first match of the tournament was between SO Heartbeat and DI Kanbalun.

The game was won by SO Heartbeat with a score of 9 – 0.

SO Heartbeat Player Saniyya Abdul Samad was crowned the best player of the match.

The tournament, opened to all departments of the Maldives Police Service (MPS) institution, will proceed until February 3.

The tournament is being conducted by the Police Club.

A total of 15 teams are participating in the tournament, including 10 teams in the Women’s division and five in the men’s division.

The men’s division of the CP Cup Handball Tournament is being played on a league basis with the highest scoring team to secure a spot in the final.

The second team to secure a spot in the final will be decided by the semi-final between the second and third teams of the league round.

Moreover, the Women’s team games are divided into two groups with the top two teams from each group advancing to the semi-finals.