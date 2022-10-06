Cozens Ranch Museum hosts Brian Whitman of Fraser Valley Arts

Whitman at an Artist Residency in Chateau Orquevaux, France.

Grand County Historical Association/Courtesy Photo

Artist Brian Whitman will show his work at Cozens Ranch Museum in the month of October.

Originally from Indiana, Whitman became inspired by the Grandeur of the Rocky Mountains when he moved to Grand County.

“I never get tired of looking at nature and the horizon. For me, the subtle changes in atmosphere and lighting make every landscape art,” Whitman writes on his website, BrianWhitmanFineArt.com . “I want to be able to share with others the beauty I see in my home in the Rocky Mountains of Colorado or the places I have the opportunity to visit.”

Whitman is the Winner of the Bonnie Quillen Memorial Award presented at the Second Annual Plein Air @Altitude Festival last September. He is also a Board Member of Fraser Valley Arts. He completed an Artist Residency at the Chateau Orquevaux, France, in 2021. Karen Vance has been his mentor, and he has studied with Jane Hunt, John Taft, Marianne Billingsley and Dave Santillanes as well. Whitman’s painting of Headwaters Trail was chosen as the Promotional and Fundraising Poster for the 48th Winter Park Alpine Art Affair this July.

“It seems we often take for granted the beauty of the land around us. Every sunrise and sunset is a new painting to me, and something to be captured and celebrated,” Whitman said. “I am drawn to landscapes that represent a moment in time and I try to capture what I was feeling at the moment. Peace. Energy. Intrigue. Frustration. Joy. Serenity. They all have their time and place for each of us. I try to communicate what I was seeing and how I felt when I stumbled upon that place and felt compelled to paint it.

To me, paintings are windows into locations and moments. I feel that is why we have emotional responses to looking at paintings and why we are drawn more to some than others. They connect us to times and places anchored in our past, or a place or feeling we aspire to be.”

The opening reception of Whitman’s show will be 4-6 pm Saturday, Oct. 8, from the Cozens Ranch Museum, located at 77849 US Highway 40 in Fraser, and is free to the public. There will be wine, cheese and other snacks and the opportunity to meet with Whitman. Come enjoy the world through the eyes of the artist this October.

To attend the art opening, please RSVP to [email protected] or call 970-726-5488.