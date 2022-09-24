Cozens built confidence at Worlds with a goal-scoring mentality

“They said, ‘I want to score goals,'” Adams recalled Thursday. “They said, ‘I know I can score goals in the National Hockey League. I’m getting chances. I want to go over there and find my scoring touch.'”

Adams asked Cozens what he hoped to get out of the tournament.

Kevyn Adams had a conversation with Dylan Cozens after last season, before Cozens Departed to join Team Canada at the IIHF World Championship in Finland.

Cozens made good on those intentions, tying for the team lead with seven goals and tying for second with 13 points during Canada’s run to a silver medal. He played on the left wing alongside a pair of NHL scorers in Winnipeg center Pierre-Luc Dubois and Ottawa Winger Drake Batherson.

It was a positive experience for Cozens, who had tallied 13 goals and 38 points in his second NHL season but had ended the season with one goal in his final 29 games. They still finished third on the Sabers in scoring chances at 5-on-5, according to Natural Stat Trick.

“I just wanted to go there and find the back of the net after kind of a slump at the end of last season,” he said. “I needed to go get a confidence boost going into this year. I just, I went there and, obviously, played left wing, which is new for me, but it was fun.

“I just kind of had that mindset of being a shooter and shooting the puck. I think I had some decent success there.”

Video: TRAINING CAMP: Cozens

Cozens continued his goal-scoring ways on Saturday during the Sabres’ intrasquad blue and gold scrimmage. Centering a line between Alexander Kisakov and JJ PeterkaCozens sent a shot bar-down and in as part of a winning effort for his gold team.

“It feels good to get a goal in something like this, just kind of a bragging rights game against each other,” he said.

The fun of goal scoring aside, Cozens is focusing more on the process than results Entering the new season. He has already established himself as a reliable two-way presence in the NHL at just 21 years old, having played 120 games over the past two seasons.

“I just want to go out there and be better than last year,” he said. “Maybe not stick to statistics, just improving myself every day and improving game by game and shift by shift and just letting my game take care of itself.”

He, like many of the young players on the Sabres’ roster, has been intentional with his efforts to take ownership of the culture in Buffalo. He went to Rochester to watch the Americans open their playoff run in May and drove in from Ontario to spend a day at development camp in the summer, which he spent catching up with Granato and meeting Matt Savoie and other recent draftees.

Tweet from @BuffaloSabres: New Sabers [email protected]_Cozens | #LetsGoBuffalo pic.twitter.com/khkHcgcSMu

He was the Veteran on his line Thursday, skating with a pair of Wingers Younger than him in Kisakov and Peterka.

“I feel like I just got started here, I’m already going into my third season,” he said. “So, it’s kind of weird as being seen as a vet. That’s just how it is, I guess. I’m just happy to be seen as that.”

Saturday’s scrimmage

The Sabers broke into two teams for their intrasquad scrimmage, which consisted of two 20-minute periods followed by five minutes of 3-on-3 overtime.

Oskari Laaksonen scored two goals for the gold team, which won 5-1. Kyle Okposo and Cozens also scored at 5-on-5 for the gold team, while Rasmus Dahlin sliced ​​his way through traffic to score a highlight-reel goal in overtime.

Tage Thompson scored for the blue team.

Here’s how the two squads lined up:

Gold

52 Aleksandr Kisakov – 24 Dylan Cozens – 77 JJ Peterka

71 Victor Olofsson – 74 Rasmus Asplund – 63 Isak Rosen / 49 Filip Cederqvist

37 Casey Mittelstadt – 93 Matt Savoie – 21 Kyle Okposo

8 Riley Sheahan – 17 Brandon Biro – 29 Vinnie Hinostroza

26 Rasmus Dahlin – 46 Ilya Lyubushkin

4 Jeremy Davies – 33 Chase Priskie

78 Jacob Bryson – 64 Oskari Laaksonen

83 Mats Lindgren – 76 Vsevolod Komarov

41 Craig Anderson

1 Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Blue

53 Jeff Skinner – 72 Tage Thompson – 27 Jiri Kulich

22 Jack Quinn – 19 Peyton Krebs – 89 Alex Tuch

81 Brett Murray – 48 Tyson Kozak – 13 Lukas Rousek

65 Linus Weissbach – 28 Zemgus Girgensons – 15 Anders Bjork / 57 Michael Mersch

23 Mattias Samuelsson – 10 Henri Jokiharju

25 Owen Power – 38 Kale Clague

20 Lawrence Pilut – 45 Casey Fitzgerald

31 Eric Comrie

47 Malcolm Subban

Up next

The Sabers play their preseason opener in Washington on Sunday at 2 pm The game will be televised nationally on the NHL Network. Dan Dunleavy and Rob Ray will have the radio call on WWKB 1520 AM.