Coyotes tip off district basketball next Friday

The Uvalde Coyotes will begin District 29-4A basketball action next Friday when they go up against the Pearsall Mavericks at Pearsall.

Tip-off time for the varsity game is set for 6:15 pm, while both sub-varsity games are slated for a 5 pm tipoff.

Because both high schools are on their Christmas break, the starting times for the games Friday, may be moved up to be played early in the day.

See the Uvalde Leader-News Facebook page and next Thursday’s edition of the Leader-News to confirm the starting times for the games.

Coach RJ Sanchez’s Mavericks are off to a 4-12 start this season.

They have posted wins over Laredo Cigarroa, 63-62 in overtime, Cotulla, 57-45, Harmony School of Excellence, 49-32, and Dilley, 88-70.

Some of their losses have come against San Antonio Brackenridge, 73-44, Marble Falls, 43-38, and Kyle Lehman, 51-43.

The Mavericks will enter play against the Coyotes coming off of action against Eagle Pass Winn last Thursday.

Coach Ramon Buruato’s Coyotes, 5-15 for the season, were to play the Poteet Aggies at Poteet last Thursday afternoon.

Results from that game were will be reported in next Thursday’s edition of the Uvalde Leader-News.

Last Tuesday afternoon, the Coyotes lost a 56-42 decision against the San Antonio Fox Tech Buffaloes.

The Uvaldeans were without the services of their leading scorer Joseph Flores, who was sidelined due to illness.

Gabriel Larralde and Daniel Perez finished as the scoring leader for the Coyotes with 12 points and 10 points, respectively.

Others scoring were Jarrett Hernandez with eight points, Jacob Dominguez with four points, Chance Luevanos with three points, James Treviño and Devon Franklin each with two points, and Damian Rivera with one point.

One week from Tuesday, the Coyotes will make their district home debut when they host the Floresville Tigers.