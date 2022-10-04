Coyote Basketball To Tip-Off Dakota Days

Dakota Days kicks off in the Sanford Coyote Sports Center on Monday, October 17. Coyote fans of all ages are encouraged to attend this free event, which will feature USD men’s and Women’s basketball skill competitions, performances by the Sound of USD and USD Spiirt Squad , and a Fireworks show at the conclusion.

Doors will open for the event at 5:30 pm with games on the Sanford Coyote Sports Center Concourse Hosted by various Coyote teams. Fans will receive a free Commemorative Dakota Days koozie, cup and beach ball.

The Sound of USD and spirit Squad will start the festivities on the floor at 6:15 pm, followed by Introductions of the ’22-’23 men’s and Women’s basketball teams. The teams will take the floor for a three-point contest, dribbling obstacle course and more.

During breaks in the action, fans will be introduced to the Dakota Days king and queen candidates and hear from special guests like head football Coach Bob Nielson .

The night will conclude with an outdoor Fireworks show. Fans are encouraged to head to the DakotaDome parking lot at 7:30 pm to catch the display, which will be shot north of Highway 50.

South Dakota basketball begins the regular season on Monday, November 7, with the men taking on the Wisconsin Badgers in Madison, WI while the women host the Midland Warriors in the Sanford Coyote Sports Center. Season tickets are available now at GoYotes.com/Tickets.