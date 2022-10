Coyote Basketball Flex Plans and Mini Plans Available Now

Flex Plans and Mini Plans for South Dakota men’s and women’s basketball are available for purchase now on GoYotes.com or by calling the Coyote ticket office at (605) 677-5959.

Flex plans come in 10-ticket and 20-ticket packages that can be used at any game of a fan’s choosing with a limit of four to SDSU games. The price for a 10-ticket flex plan is $129 while the 20-ticket flex plan is $209. There are also two mini plans available for $79 each.

Mini Plan Option 1

December 10 – Men’s Basketball vs. UC Irvine

Jan. 7 – Women’s Basketball vs. North Dakota State

Jan. 14 – Men’s Basketball vs. South Dakota State

February 11 – Women’s Basketball vs. South Dakota State

February 25 – Men’s Basketball vs. Kansas City (Senior Day)

Mini Plan Option 2

December 21 – Women’s Basketball vs. Oral Roberts

December 31 – Men’s Basketball vs. Western Illinois

Jan. 14 – Men’s Basketball vs. South Dakota State

February 11 – Women’s Basketball vs. South Dakota State

February 18 – Women’s Basketball vs. Denver (Senior Day)

Full-season ticket packages are also available at GoYotes.com. South Dakota Women’s basketball tips off the season with Midland at 7 pm Nov. 7 inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center. Coyote men’s basketball hosts Lipscomb in their home opener at 7 pm Nov. 9.