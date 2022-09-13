Cowgirl Soccer’s Yochum Named Big 12’s Best

IRVING, Texas – Oklahoma State’s Grace Yochum is the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week for Week Four.

It was a record-setting week for the midfielder from Houston, who became OSU’s all-time leading goal scorer with her efforts in leading the Cowgirls to road wins at Stephen F. Austin and Central Arkansas.

Yochum tallied four goals, notching two in each match, and was credited with the game winner in both matches. She recorded five shots, all of them on goal.

Against SFA, Yochum’s first-half goal tied the school record for career goals as it marked her 35thand she would break the record just over a minute into the second half.

Yochum’s 36th goal moved her past Jolene Schweitzer and Yolanda Odenyo to the top of the all-time list. Schweitzer first set the record in 2004, and Odenyo matched it in 2008.

In the 3-0 win at Central Arkansas, Yochum netted OSU’s first goal less than nine minutes into the contest and converted a penalty kick in the second half.

With her impressive week, Yochum moved into a tie for the leading goal scorer in the Big 12 this season with five. She also ranks third nationally with three game-winning goals.