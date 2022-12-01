Cowgirl Soccer Trio Collects Region Honors

STILLWATER – Oklahoma State placed three Cowgirls on the 2022 United Soccer Coaches All-Midwest Region Team.

Grace Yochum was named to the first team, while Olivia Dowell earned a spot on the second team and Ally Jackson collected third-team accolades.

Yochum becomes just the second player in program history to be named an NSCAA/United Soccer Coaches All-Region performer four times in her career, joining AD Franch. Yochum was previously a second-team performer in 2019 and 2021 and was on the third team in 2020.

Dowell also joined a select OSU group as she is one of 11 Cowgirls to earn All-Region status at least three times in a career. She was also a second-team honoree in 2020 and a third teamer in 2021.

Yochum completed her storied career in 2022 and cemented her place as the most prolific scorer in program history in her five seasons.

A midfielder from Houston, Yochum tied with Dowell for the team lead with eight goals in 2022 and also added an assist. Five of her goals were game winners, which ranks 13th nationally.

Yochum finished her career atop the Cowgirls’ career lists with 41 goals and 91 points in 86 games.

Also one of the top scorers in program history, Dowell capped her OSU career with eight goals and two assists in 2022. The forward finished second in the Big 12 in shots, and her 246 career shots are second on the Cowgirls’ all-time list .

Dowell ranks fifth all time at OSU with 31 goals, and she is also sixth with 82 points and ninth with 20 assists.

One of the top Defenders in OSU history, Jackson played in 94 games, 83 as a starter, in her five seasons in Stillwater. She led the Cowgirls in minutes played among field players in each of the last four seasons, finishing her career with nearly 8,000 minutes of action.

Jackson anchored an OSU defense in 2022 that allowed just 14 goals and posted 10 shutouts in 19 games; both those totals ranked second in the Big 12.

A native of Allen, Texas, Jackson tied for the Cowgirls’ team lead last season with three assists, and she finished her career with three goals and four assists.