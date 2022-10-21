Cowgirl Soccer Ties West Virginia

Next Game: Texas 10/23/2022 | 1:00 PM October 23 (Sun) / 1:00 PM Texas History

STILLWATER – Oklahoma State drew West Virginia, 1-1, in a tightly contested match at Neal Patterson Stadium Thursday night.

With the draw, the Cowgirls moved to 10-2-4 on the year and 3-1-3 in Big 12 play, while the Mountaineers are 5-4-7 overall and 2-1-4 in the league.

With OSU down three starters for the match, things started out slow as OSU did not register a shot until the 18th minute of gameplay when defender Ally Jackson’s header just missed wide left.

Senior Megan Haines filling in at forward due to injuries to Olivia Dowell and Gracie Bindbeutel notched her first goal of the season in the 38thth minute to put the Cowgirls up 1-0. Haines capitalized on a scramble in front of the goal and tapped it past West Virginia goalkeeper Kayza Massey to put OSU up going into the break.

Following intermission, the Mountaineers dialed up the pressure, outshooting the Cowgirls 13-3 in the second half. OSU freshman goalie Jordan Nytes who returned after missing the previous two games due to injury, made the first of her six saves on the night in the 48th minute.

After withstanding the pressure for 37 minutes, the Mountaineers drew back level in the 83rdrd minute following a diving header from WVU defender Gabriella Robinson that snuck past Nytes for the Equalizing goal.

WVU launched a shot as time expired, but Nytes was there for her final save of the night to secure the tie.

OSU returns to action Sunday when the Cowgirls host the 18thth-ranked Texas in their final home game of the season. Kickoff is set for 1 pm