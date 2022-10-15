Cowgirl Soccer Falls To No. 10 TCU

Next Game: Iowa State 10/16/2022 | 1:00 PM October 16 (Sun) / 1:00 PM Iowa State History

STILLWATER – Oklahoma State dropped its first match in Big 12 play this season Thursday night at Neal Patterson Stadium, falling to 10th-ranked TCU, 3-0.

The loss snapped OSU’s eight-game unbeaten streak as the Cowgirls fell to 9-2-3 overall and 2-1-2 in conference play, while TCU moved to 9-2-4 and 4-0-2 in the league.

The match was the first home loss of the season for the Cowgirls and marked only the second time this season OSU has been shutout.

OSU goalkeeper Ary Purifoy recorded her first career start in place of an injured Jordan Nytes . The sophomore tallied four saves in the match, as TCU outshot the home team, 16-3, and scored a pair of goals via penalty kick.

TCU jumped out to an early 1-0 lead after Camryn Lancaster capitalized on a foul in the box and slotted the spot-kick past Purifoy.

The Cowgirls nearly equalized in the 43rd minute following Ally Jackson’s cross to OSU’s all-time leading goal scorer Grace Yochum . However, Yochum’s shot was saved by TCU keeper Lauren Kellett, who was forced into three saves in the match.

Following the break, OSU Dialed up the pressure and created numerous chances but couldn’t find the breakthrough.

TCU increased its lead in the 73rdrd minute is All-American Messiah Bright’s ninth goal of the season, and again in the 84thth minute following another penalty kick goal.

OSU Returns to action Sunday when the Cowgirls host Iowa State, with kickoff set for 1 pm