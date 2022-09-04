Cowgirl Soccer Falls At Miami

Next Game: at Stephen F. Austin 9/8/2022 | 7:00 PM Sept. 08 (Thu) / 7:00 PM at Stephen F. Austin History

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – Oklahoma State suffered its first loss of the season Sunday as the Cowgirls came up on the short end of a 2-1 score against Miami at Cobb Stadium.

With the loss, OSU fell to 3-1-1, while the Hurricanes remained unbeaten at 3-0-2.

The Cowgirls finished with a 10-7 edge in shots, including an 8-3 advantage in the second half, while UM had six corner kicks to two for OSU.

Miami netted both of its goals in the opening half and took the game’s initial lead in the 25thth minute when Emma Pidding drove endline and delivered a pass to Mikayla Tupper, who tapped it in to put the Hurricanes on top.

The Hurricanes doubled their lead just before intermission. A corner kick in the 43rd minute was headed by an OSU defender, but the ball went right to Lauren Meeks at the top of the box, where she blasted a left-footed shot top shelf to make the score 2-0.

OSU cut its deficit in half in the 60th minute. Off a Shyann McClary corner kick, Mollie Breiner headed a shot off a UM defender and into the net to make the score 2-1.

The goal was the first allowed by the Hurricanes this season, who had kept their opponents out of the net over their first 419 minutes played.

OSU battled for the equalizer and nearly got it in the 78thth minute as Gracie Bindbeutel got behind the defense and fired a shot, but a diving UM goalie Melissa Dagenais made the save.

The Cowgirls return to action Thursday with a road contest at Stephen F. Austin.