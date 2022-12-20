Cowgirl Soccer Collects Academic All-Conference Honors

IRVING, Texas – Twelve Oklahoma State soccer student-athletes are on the 2022 Fall Academic All-Big 12 Conference Team, with each of those earning first-team accolades.

OSU’s 12 first-team selections marks the fourth highest total in program history; a record 14 Cowgirls achieved that feat in 2015 and 13 made the list in both 2016 and 2017.

Highlighting OSU’s list of 2022 honorees are Grace Yochum and Ally Jackson who joined Hannah Webb as the only Cowgirls to earn Academic All-Big 12 First Team plaudits four times.

Joining that duo on this year’s team are Olivia Dowell and Megan Haines both of whom made the first team for the third time in their careers.

Five Cowgirls made the first team for the second time, with Mollie Breiner , Summer Chaffin , Emma Ledbetter , Shyann McClary and Alex Morris collecting honors again.

Achieving Academic All-Big 12 status for the first time are the Cowgirls Hayley Ledford , Ary Purifoy and Peyton Vince .

Five Cowgirls made the team by posting a 4.0 grade point average, with Chaffin, Dowell, Ledford, McClary and Vincze on that list.

The 2022 honorees bring OSU soccer’s all-time number of Academic All-Big 12 selections to 268.

Academic All-Big 12 First Team members consist of those student-athletes who have maintained a 3.20 or better GPA, while the second team selections hold a 3.00 to 3.19 GPA.

To qualify, student-athletes must maintain a 3.00 or higher GPA either cumulative of the two previous semesters and must have participated in 20 percent of their team’s scheduled contests. Freshmen and transfers are not eligible in their first year of academic residence. Senior student-athletes who have participated for a minimum of two years and meet all the criteria except percentage of participation are also eligible.