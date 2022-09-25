Cowgirl Soccer Caps Perfect Big 12 Weekend

Next Game: Texas Tech 9/29/2022 | 7:00 PM Sept. 29 (Thu) / 7:00 PM Texas Tech History

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Oklahoma State’s winning streak reached six Sunday as the Cowgirls defeated Kansas State, 1-0, at Buser Family Park.

With the win, the Cowgirls improved to 9-1-1 overall and are atop the Big 12 standings at 2-0-0 after the opening weekend of conference play.

Gracie Bindbeutel’s goal in the fifth minute was the difference, while fellow freshman Jordan Nytes recorded her third consecutive shutout and fifth of the season.

The Cowgirls took a lead they would never relinquish just 4:47 into the match. Olivia Dowell wove her way 50 yards through the defense and delivered a cross from the endline to Bindbeutel, who sent a left-footed shot over KSU goalie Alaina Werremeyer and into the net for a 1-0 OSU advantage.

The goal was Bindbeutel’s third of the season, while Dowell now has a pair of assists. The assist was also the 20th of Dowell’s career, which moved her into a tie for ninth on OSU’s all-time list.

On a day when shots were at a premium, the Cowgirls nearly doubled their lead several times in the second half.

In the 59th minute, OSU would just miss on a pair of back-to-back shots as a header by Bindbeutel glanced off the far post before Dowell’s follow shot missed the mark by mere inches.

OSU outshot the home team by a 10-5 margin in the match, while also owning a 7-5 edge in corner kicks.

The shutout was the league-best eight of the season for OSU.

The Cowgirls return to action Thursday at 7 pm when they host Texas Tech in OSU’s conference home opener at Neal Patterson Stadium.