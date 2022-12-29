Cowgirl Basketball Adds Talented Mid-Year Transfer

STILLWATER, Okla. – Oklahoma State’s Women’s basketball team has added a standout mid-year transfer in Hannah Gusters it was announced today by Cowgirl head Coach Jacie Hoyt .

“We are thrilled with the addition of Hannah. Her pedigree is off the charts. Every team she has ever been a part of has won at the highest level,” Hoyt said. “She is a crucial piece for the future of Cowgirl basketball and what we are building. We are exactly what she needed at this point in her career and she is exactly what we needed at this point in our program. Our future together is bright! “

A 6-5 post player, Gusters comes to Stillwater from LSU where she saw action in 27 games as a sophomore in 2021-22 for the Tigers.

Gusters made three starts on the year, tallying a season-high 19 points in LSU’s season opener at Nicholls and grabbed a season-best seven rebounds against Samford. For the year, she averaged 4.4 points and 2.7 rebounds per contest.

The Dallas, Texas native began her collegiate career in 2020-21 at Baylor, where she competed in 30 games, averaging 5.0 points and 2.0 rebounds per outing. Gusters connected on 11 of her 14 shot attempts on her way to a career-high 22 points against Northwestern State. She grabbed a career-best 10 boards at Kansas.

A product of MacArthur High School, Gusters enjoyed a decorated prep career in which she was ranked as the No. 16 overall product, the highest rating ever for a player to wear the Cowgirl uniform, and the No. 2 center in the 2020 class by ESPNW’s Hoopgurlz. Additionally, she was tabbed as a McDonald’s All-American and a Jordan Brand Classic All-American.

Gusters earned spots on the Naismith High School All-America Team and the WBCA High School All-America Squad as well.