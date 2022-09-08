Cowboys WR KaVontae Turpin says USFL had similarities to AAU basketball

Receiver/returner KaVontae Turpin drew strong attention from the Cowboys after his work in the USFL. Turpin, the league’s MVP from the New Jersey Generals, had a league-leading 540 receiving yards along with 316 yards after the catch. Turpin also had the USFL’s only punt return for a score.

In a league of players desperately seeking life in the NFL, Turpin was asked if the USFL was similar to AAU basketball where high school players showcase their individual skills over team ball as they look for a college scholarship.

“Basically, like semi pro,” Turpin said. “It’s good football. It’s great football. I feel like at the same time, guys were just like get here (NFL) it was still good football. Guys always looked out for themselves. My team (New Jersey), I’d say we play for each other. So it was great to have that Brotherhood and understand it.”

Briefly

The Cowboys weren’t in full pads for their first regular season practice on Wednesday. NFL teams are allowed 14 padded practices during the regular season, which includes no more than 11 within the first 11 weeks of the season. Regardless, Coach Mike McCarthy felt a different tune with his team. “Today’s vibe was totally different than Monday,” McCarthy in comparing the walk-though session earlier in the week. … Among the number changes on the roster, Turpin said he was given No. 9, which used to be quarterback Tony Romo’s, the franchise leader in passing yards and touchdowns.

