Cowboys vs. Titans live score, updates, Highlights from NFL ‘Thursday Night Football’ game

Thursday marks the finale of Amazon’s inaugural season airing “Thursday Night Football.” The game will have a weird vibe to it.

The Cowboys are continuing to chase the Eagles in the NFC East, but catching them is a long shot. The Titans, meanwhile, aren’t really playing for anything.

Knowing that, the Titans are seemingly treating this as an exhibition as they prepare for a play-in game against the Jaguars in Week 18. Joshua Dobbs will be starting at quarterback instead of Rookie Malik Willis, who has been starting for the injured Ryan Tannehill (ankle). Many other starters are out with injuries as well.

MORE: Why Dobbs is starting for Titans vs. Cowboys

The Cowboys come in two games behind the Eagles in the East. Dallas needs to win its final two games — and Philly needs to lose its final two — to win the division. With the Eagles playing the Saints on Sunday and Jalen Hurts possibly back in the lineup, the Cowboys will likely keep their top players in on Thursday.

MORE: Why game vs. Cowboys has no effect on Titans’ playoff chances

That creates an interesting dynamic. The Cowboys have struggled against AFC South foes, having been taken down to the wire by the Texans and beaten in overtime by the Jaguars. Will things play out differently against a Tennessee team that just wants to get out of this week unscathed?

MORE: Start Week 17 off right with Fantasy lineup advice for Cowboys vs. Titans

The Sporting News is providing live score updates and highlights for Cowboys vs. Titans, the final “Thursday Night Football” game of the 2022 NFL season.

Cowboys vs. Titans score

1 2 3 4 F Cowboys 7 – – – – Titans 0 – – – –

Cowboys vs. Titans live updates, Highlights from ‘Thursday Night Football’

(All times Eastern.)

2nd quarter

9:10 pm — The Titans offense has done a decent job of staying somewhat on schedule. It gets itself into a manageable third-and-5, but Dobbs airmails a pass to Hooper on the sideline and the Titans will have to punt. Cowboys will get the ball back at the 8-yard line following the turnover.

Some trouble with the snap gets the ball back to the @Titans.#DALvsTEN is Prime Video

Also available on NFL+ https://t.co/745fAOdlLT pic.twitter.com/jwty5Utx0z — NFL (@NFL) December 30, 2022

9:08 pm — Another quick-change! Prescott fumbles the snap and it gets recovered by Tart in the middle. Titans get the ball back around midfield.

9:07 pm — Shoutout to the Nissan Stadium PA announcer trying to keep people involved. On third down, the Cowboys find TY Hilton for 12 yards and a first.

9:02 pm — Some confusion on the field here, as the Titans dump a pass Okonkwo and the Titans grab and advance what they thought was a fumble. Hassan Haskins went down to the 2-yard line and the Titans went to line up, but the play was whistled dead. On third down, the Titans get sacked by Dante Fowler Jr. and the ball comes loose from Dobbs and gets recovered by the Cowboys to bring the drive to an abrupt halt. Big play by the Cowboys defense to end the scoring threat.

Strip sack gives the ball back to the #DallasCowboys#DALvsTEN is Prime Video

Also available on NFL+ https://t.co/745fAOdlLT pic.twitter.com/1rlNwS3nuG — NFL (@NFL) December 30, 2022

8:56 pm — Dobbs is still looking for some rhythm, as he gets stripped on the edge and has to throw it away. Another four-yard gain on the ground on second down has the Titans in third-and-6. Dobbs goes deep and connects with Racey McMath for a huge 39-yard gain. Beautiful pitch-and-catch by Dobbs and McMath to find a gap in the Cowboys defense.

Elite reach in from @TankLawrence 🔥#DALvsTEN is Prime Video

Also available on NFL+ https://t.co/745fAOdlLT pic.twitter.com/D2Xj9p5f2X — NFL (@NFL) December 30, 2022

Josh Dobbs going deep on 3rd down!#DALvsTEN is Prime Video

Also available on NFL+ https://t.co/745fAOdlLT pic.twitter.com/H1eg5YVhIN — NFL (@NFL) December 30, 2022

8:54 pm — Not a second thought from McCarthy and the Cowboys, and Maher bangs through a 36-yard field goal. Cowboys 10, Titans 0

1st quarter

8:50 pm — The Cowboys cap off the quarter with a third-and-1 run that gets stacked up, bringing up fourth and short to start the second. Mike McCarthy has an early decision to make.

8:48 pm — Davis makes his presence felt again. Just as the Cowboys cross into Titans territory, they gash the defense up the middle for 24 yards. The Cowboys are at the Titans’ 24-yard line, and they’re looking to get comfortable early.

8:42 pm — Following a run for a short gain Dobbs Misses Austin Hooper over the middle and Robert Woods drops a pass on third down that was a little high, but catchable. Quick three-and-out for the Titans in response to the Cowboys’ TD.

8:37 pm — The Cowboys cap off the drive with a touchdown from Ezekiel Elliott to take the lead. That drive was 10 plays for 60 yards in 5:30, with a heavy lean on the ground game. Cowboys 7, Titans 0.

Nine straight games with a Zeke TD 🔥 @EzekielElliott#DALvsTEN is Prime Video

Also available on NFL+ https://t.co/745fAOcNWl pic.twitter.com/M4pNeSSRPc — NFL (@NFL) December 30, 2022

8:36 pm — As this drive continues, the Cowboys will have it first-and-goal from the two. They direct snap to Elliott who takes it inside the one.

8:33 pm — The Cowboys get TY Hilton involved on a quick route for seven yards before Noah Brown draws a pass interference. The Cowboys are continuing to move with relative ease and they’re now at the Titans’ 13. With Tony Pollard out, Malik Davis runs up the middle for seven.

8:31 pm — Dallas is moving the ball well to start this drive, as an offsides makes it second-and-5 and Prescott finds Dalton Schultz for a first down shortly after. They’re in Titans territory.

8:27 pm — The call is illegal motion on the Titans, so the Cowboys will get the ball from their own 40-yard line to start this drive.

8:26 pm — Following a decent catch and run by Okonkwo, the Titans have to punt on fourth down. Turpin takes it up the sideline but a penalty is down.

8:25 pm — A really nice Dobbs run for a first down gets erased by a hold, potentially a drive-killing penalty as second-and-16 goes incomplete. Titans can’t stay out of their own way.

8:23 pm — Dobbs completes his first pass to Okonkwo for a 12-yard gain. Good confidence boost for the young quarterback.

8:19 pm — Titans start things out the right way and force a punt after giving up one first down on the drive. Joshua Dobbs will take the field for the first time, starting from his own 13-yard line.

8:15 pm — The Cowboys take the opening kick, which Sails through the end zone. They’ll start from their own 25-yard line.

8 p.m. — It’s the final TNF game of the season, as the Titans host the Cowboys at Nissan Stadium. As a reminder, Joshua Dobbs is starting for the Titans and Derrick Henry is out, as next week is already guaranteed to be an AFC South Championship Game of sorts. For the Cowboys, they’re chasing the Eagles in the NFC East. They must win their next two games and the Eagles have to lose theirs.

Cowboys vs. Titans start time

Date: Thursday, Dec. 29

Thursday, Dec. 29 Time: 8:15 pm ET (7:15 pm CT)

The game will kick off at 8:15 pm ET (7:15 pm local time) from Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. The weather forecast calls for temperatures in the high 50s to low 60s Fahrenheit and high humidity.

What channel is Cowboys vs. Titans on?

TV channel (Dallas): KDFW

KDFW TV channel (Nashville): WTVF

WTVF Live stream: Prime Video (US) | DAZN (Canada)

Like all other “Thursday Night Football” broadcasts, Cowboys vs. Titans will be live streamed on Prime Video. Al Michaels (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (color analyst) and Kaylee Hartung (sideline reporter) will be on the call.

Viewers in Canada can tune in with a live stream on DAZN, which features every NFL game.