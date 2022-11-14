Cowboys vs. Packers odds, line, spread: 2022 NFL picks, Week 10 predictions from proven computer model

The Green Bay Packers will try to snap their five-game losing streak when they face the Dallas Cowboys at Lambeau Field on Sunday afternoon. Green Bay is coming off a winless three-game road trip, capped off by a 15-9 loss to Detroit last week. Dallas, meanwhile, is on a two-game winning streak following a 49-29 win over Chicago, and the Cowboys are coming off their bye week.

Kickoff is set for 4:25 pm ET. Dallas is favored by 3.5 points in the latest Packers vs. Cowboys odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 44.5. Before Entering any Cowboys vs. Packers picks, you’ll want to see the NFL predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Here are several NFL betting lines for Packers vs. Cowboys:

Packers vs. Cowboys spread: Packers +3.5

Packers vs. Cowboys over/under: 44.5 points

Packers vs. Cowboys money line: Green Bay +170, Dallas -205

Why the Packers can cover

Green Bay might be on a five-game losing streak, but it has been within 10 points in four of those games. The Packers also picked up wins over the Bears, Buccaneers and Patriots earlier this season, so they are being disrespected by the betting market. Dallas could have a key member of its offense sidelined on Sunday, as running back Ezekiel Elliott missed the previous game due to a knee injury and is questionable for this one.

The Packers are also still led by one of the best quarterbacks in NFL history in Aaron Rodgers, who has thrown for more than 2,000 yards and 14 touchdowns this season. Running back Aaron Jones is having a solid campaign as well, averaging 5.6 yards per carry on 107 attempts. The Packers have been very difficult to beat at home, winning 16 of their last 20 games at Lambeau Field.

Why the Cowboys can cover

The betting market has not made a large enough adjustment to how bad Green Bay is playing right now, as the Packers have only covered the spread once in their last six games. They are dealing with a ton of key injuries, including wide receiver Randall Cobb and outside linebacker Rashan Gary. Cornerback Eric Stokes and wide receiver Romeo Doubs both suffered injuries against the Lions and are not expected to play on Sunday.

Dallas has been trending in the opposite direction, covering the spread in six of its last seven games. The Cowboys have been very profitable away from home over the past two years, covering the spread in 10 of their last 12 road tilts. Quarterback Dak Prescott threw for a season-high 250 yards and two touchdowns in the win against Chicago, while running back Tony Pollard exploded for 131 rushing yards and three scores.

