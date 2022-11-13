Cowboys vs. Packers odds, line: 2022 NFL picks, Week 10 predictions from proven computer model

The Dallas Cowboys (6-2) will try to remain in strong form when they face the Green Bay Packers (3-6) on Sunday afternoon. Dallas has won six of its last seven games, including a 49-29 win over Chicago in Week 8. Green Bay is hoping to snap a five-game losing streak following its 15-9 loss to Detroit last week.

Kickoff is set for 4:25 pm ET from Lambeau Stadium. Dallas is favored by 4 points in the latest Packers vs. Cowboys odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 44. Before Entering any Cowboys vs. Packers picks, you’ll want to see the NFL predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL Picks since its inception. The model enters Week 10 of the 2022 NFL season on an Incredible 151-108 run on top-rated NFL Picks that dates back to the 2017 season. The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL Picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick’em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has set its sights on Packers vs. Cowboys. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NFL betting lines for Packers vs. Cowboys:

Packers vs. Cowboys spread: Packers +4

Packers vs. Cowboys over/under: 44 points

Packers vs. Cowboys money line: Green Bay +175, Dallas -210

Packers vs. Cowboys picks: See Picks here

Featured Game | Green Bay Packers vs. Dallas Cowboys

Why the Packers can cover

Green Bay might be on a five-game losing streak, but it has been within 10 points in four of those games. The Packers also picked up wins over the Bears, Buccaneers and Patriots earlier this season, so they are being disrespected by the betting market. Dallas could have a key member of its offense sidelined on Sunday, as running back Ezekiel Elliott missed the previous game due to a knee injury and is questionable for this one.

The Packers are also still led by one of the best quarterbacks in NFL history in Aaron Rodgers, who has thrown for more than 2,000 yards and 14 touchdowns this season. Running back Aaron Jones is having a solid campaign as well, averaging 5.6 yards per carry on 107 attempts. The Packers have been very difficult to beat at home, winning 16 of their last 20 games at Lambeau Field.

Why the Cowboys can cover

Green Bay has lost five straight games for the first time since 2008 and is dealing with too many injuries to compete with quality teams right now. The Packers lost sack leader Rashan Gary to a season-ending knee injury in the loss to Detroit last week, while cornerback Eric Stokes and wide receiver Romeo Doubs were both injured in that game as well. Wide receiver Randall Cobb is on the injured reserve, so Rodgers does not have many targets to work with.

The Packers are scoring just 17.1 points per game (No. 27) without Departed wide receiver Davante Adams. They are facing a Cowboys team that has won six of their last seven games, covering the spread in all six wins. Dallas did not skip a beat without Elliott on the field against Chicago, as Tony Pollard matched his career highs in carries (14) and rushing yards (131) in the 49-29 win.

How to make Packers vs. Cowboys Picks

The model has simulated Cowboys vs. Packers 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Under, and it’s also generated a point-spread pick where one side has all of the value. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Packers vs. Cowboys? And which side has all of the value? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Cowboys vs. Packers spread you need to jump on Sunday, all from the model that has crushed its NFL picks, and find out.