Cowboys vs. Lions odds, line, how to watch, live stream: 2022 NFL picks, Week 7 predictions from top model

Wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown made his return to the Detroit Lions lineup last game after missing Week 4 with an ankle injury. After he finished with just 18 yards on four catches, he'll look for a much better performance against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. The star pass-catcher won't be joined on the field by running back D'Andre Swift, who is inactive with a shoulder injury.

Kickoff for Sunday's game from AT&T Stadium in Arlington is set for 1 pm ET. Dallas is a 6.5-point favorite in the latest Lions vs. Cowboys odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under for total points is 49.5. Sunday's Matchup can be seen live on CBS.

Lions vs. Cowboys date: Sunday, Oct. 23

Lions vs. Cowboys time: 1 pm ET

Lions vs. Cowboys TV channel: CBS

Week 7 NFL Picks for Cowboys vs. Lions

Before tuning into Sunday’s Lions vs. Cowboys game, you need to see the NFL Picks from SportsLine’s advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up almost $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL Picks since its inception. The model enters Week 7 of the 2022 NFL season on an Incredible 146-107 run on top-rated NFL Picks that dates back to the 2017 season. The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL Picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick’em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

For Lions vs. Cowboys, the model is Backing the Cowboys to cover the spread at home. Even with the week off, there are still questions when it comes to the availability of several of Detroit’s top players. Running back D’Andre Swift (shoulder) is out and wide receiver DJ Chark (ankle) is on IR. On the defensive side of the ball, starting defensive end Charles Harris (groin) and cornerback Will Harris (hip) are also nursing injuries.

The Cowboys head into the weekend with a clean bill of health among the team’s starters, and they’ll search for a bounce-back performance after a frustrating loss to Philadelphia in Week 6. Even though Dallas held the Eagles to just 268 yards of offense , Cooper Rush threw three interceptions after the Cowboys went without a turnover in their previous three games. Quarterback Dak Prescott (thumb) will run the offense for the first time in five games, which should provide a lift.

The model projects St. Brown to lead the Lions in receiving with 60 yards, but that won't be enough to keep up with Dallas' offense in Prescott's return. Dallas covers in well over half of the simulations.

The model has simulated Cowboys vs. Lions 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in nearly 60 percent of simulations.

