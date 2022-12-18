Cowboys vs. Jaguars odds, line, spread: 2022 NFL picks, Week 15 predictions from proven computer model

The Jacksonville Jaguars will try to keep their playoff hopes alive when they face the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday afternoon. Jacksonville has won three of its last five games and has been assisted by Tennessee’s three-game losing streak, jumping back into contention in the AFC South. Dallas, meanwhile, is riding a four-game winning streak, but the Cowboys are still two games behind Philadelphia atop the NFC East standings.

Kickoff is set for 1 pm ET. Dallas is favored by 4 points in the latest Jaguars vs. Cowboys odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 47.5. Before Entering any Cowboys vs. Jaguars picks, you’ll want to see the NFL predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Here are several NFL betting lines for Jaguars vs. Cowboys:

Jaguars vs. Cowboys spread: Cowboys -4

Jaguars vs. Cowboys over/under: 47.5 points

Jaguars vs. Cowboys money line: Jacksonville +175, Dallas -210

Jaguars vs. Cowboys picks:

Why the Jaguars can cover

Jacksonville has suddenly found itself in the AFC playoff hunt after winning three of its last five games. AFC South-leading Tennessee has dropped its last three in a row, including last week’s two-touchdown win by the Jaguars. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence has been largely responsible for the late-season surge, throwing for 10 touchdowns and zero interceptions in his last five games.

He completed 30 of 42 passes for 368 yards and three touchdowns in the 36-22 win over the Titans last week. Dallas has struggled to meet betting expectations over the past three weeks, failing to cover the spread in wins over the Giants and Texans. The Cowboys have a Showdown with Philadelphia on deck, making a letdown performance a huge possibility again this week.

Why the Cowboys can cover

Dallas is one of the hottest teams in the NFL coming into this matchup, having won four games in a row. The Cowboys have averaged more than 37 points per game during that stretch, and they have scored the third-most points per game in the league this season. Running backs Tony Pollard and Ezekiel Elliott have provided quarterback Dak Prescott with plenty of support, rushing for a combined 15 touchdowns in their last six games.

Prescott has thrown multiple interceptions in three of his last five starts, giving Dallas some extra room for improvement as the season progresses. The Cowboys have been outstanding defensively as well, allowing the fifth-fewest yards per game—linebacker Micah Parsons ranks third in the NFL in sacks (12). Dallas has won nine consecutive games in the month of December and has covered the spread in 11 of its last 14 road games.

How to make Jaguars vs. Cowboys Picks

The model has simulated Cowboys vs. Jaguars 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Under

So who wins Jaguars vs. Cowboys? And which side of the spread is hitting well over 50% of the time?