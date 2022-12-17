Cowboys vs. Jaguars odds, line: 2022 NFL picks, Week 15 predictions from proven computer model

The Dallas Cowboys will be looking to extend their four-game winning streak when they go on the road to face the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. Dallas played a closer game than expected last week, sneaking past Houston in a 27-23 final. Jacksonville has won two of its last three games, taking down Tennessee on the road its last time out.

Jaguars vs. Cowboys spread: Cowboys -4

Jaguars vs. Cowboys over/under: 48 points

Jaguars vs. Cowboys money line: Jacksonville +175, Dallas -210

Featured Game | Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Dallas Cowboys

Why the Jaguars can cover

Jacksonville has suddenly found itself in the AFC playoff hunt after winning three of its last five games. AFC South-leading Tennessee has dropped its last three in a row, including last week’s two-touchdown win by the Jaguars. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence has been largely responsible for the late-season surge, throwing for 10 touchdowns and zero interceptions in his last five games.

He completed 30 of 42 passes for 368 yards and three touchdowns in the 36-22 win over the Titans last week. Dallas has struggled to meet betting expectations over the past three weeks, failing to cover the spread in wins over the Giants and Texans. The Cowboys have a Showdown with Philadelphia on deck, making a letdown performance a huge possibility again this week.

Why the Cowboys can cover

Dallas should be fully focused on this matchup, especially after its scare against Houston last week. The Cowboys have a chance to clinch a playoff berth for the second consecutive year, which would be the first time they have accomplished that goal since 2007. They are also still within reach of the NFC East title, but they have to win on Sunday and get some help down the stretch.

The Cowboys have won nine games in a row in December under Coach Mike McCarthy, which is tied with Kansas City for the most December victories in the NFL during that stretch. Running back Tony Pollard has a career-high 12 touchdowns for Dallas this season, while Ezekiel Elliott has at least one touchdown run in six straight games. Dallas has covered the spread in 11 of its last 14 road games, and Jacksonville has failed to cover in 10 straight games against NFC opponents.

