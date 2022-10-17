Cowboys vs. Eagles live score, updates, Highlights from NFL ‘Sunday Night Football’ game

Two of the NFL’s best teams will face off under the lights in an early-season Divisional Showdown on “Sunday Night Football.” Oh, yeah, they also don’t like each other very much.

The Cowboys and Eagles meet for the first time this season, in prime time in Week 6 — and the stakes couldn’t be much higher.

Both teams have gotten off to outstanding starts in 2022. Philadelphia is the only undefeated team remaining in the league at 5-0 while Dallas is lurking at 4-1.

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has forced his way into the MVP discussion with 10 total touchdowns (four passing, six rushing). His supporting cast on offense — including AJ Brown, DeVonta Smith and Miles Sanders — is making life difficult for opposing defenses.

That said, Philly has only played one team with a winning record thus far (the Vikings in Week 2). This week’s game will be one of its toughest tests to date.

Cowboys fans could be forgiven for thinking their season was over after a Week 1 loss to the Buccaneers in which Dak Prescott suffered a thumb fracture on his throwing hand. But they’ve rattled off four wins in a row since then with Cooper Rush filling in at quarterback.

The Hallmark of this team is its defense, with reigning DROY Micah Parsons spearheading a pass rush that’s second in the league in sacks per game. The unit is also allowing just 14 points per game, which was good for third in the NFL after five weeks.

Rush has been winning games but he hasn’t necessarily been lighting it up. He’s coming off his worst statistical game of the season: 10-for-16 passing, 102 yards, no touchdowns (but also no interceptions) in a win over the Rams. He’ll need to play better than that to keep up with an explosive Eagles offense.

Sporting News is tracking live scoring updates and Highlights from Cowboys vs. Eagles on “Sunday Night Football.” Follow along for all the key moments from the Pivotal Week 6 matchup.

Cowboys vs. Eagles score

Team Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 F Cowboys 0 3 – – – Eagles 0 20 – – –

Cowboys vs. Eagles live updates, Highlights from ‘Sunday Night Football’

(All times Eastern.)

9:48 pm FIELD GOAL — Maher puts it through from 30 yards for the Cowboys’ first points of the night.

9:47 p.m — Rush throws into the end zone for Gallup but it’s nearly picked off again. James Bradberry gets a hand on it but it hits the turf incomplete. Brett Maher will come on to try and get Dallas on the board.

9:43 p.m — Noah Brown nearly made an unbelievable touchdown catch in the back corner of the end zone, but he was ruled out of bounds after an official review. After Rush’s pass is batted down on 2nd down, Dallas faces 3rd and 10.

9:41 p.m — Completions to Hendershot and Gallup move Dallas to the edge of the red zone. On 3rd and 1, Elliot Plows forward for 9 more yards and a first down. The Cowboys have it on the 12-yard line with 44 seconds left in the half.

9:39 p.m — Finally, there’s a big play for Dallas. It comes on the kickoff return, as KaVontae Turpin shows off his speed and breaks free for a big return. Rush and the Cowboys will start the drive from near the Eagles’ 40-yard line.

Eagles 20, Cowboys 0

9:36 pm FIELD GOAL — Elliot knocks it through from 34 yards. Philly’s lead just keeps on growing.

9:34 p.m — Hurts takes off up the middle for a gain of 12, but that’ll still bring up 4th down. The Eagles’ offense Briefly stays on the field, but it was just to try and draw the Cowboys offsides again. They don’t bite this time around, so Elliot will trot on for another field goal attempt.

9:31 pm TWO-MINUTE WARNING — With 120 seconds left in the half, Philly faces a 3rd and 18 from near the Cowboys’ 30-yard line.

9:28 p.m — DeVonta Smith comes up with a pair of catches to move the Eagles down to the Dallas 27-yard line, then Sanders bursts ahead for another first down to enter the red zone.

9:24 pm INTERCEPTION — This is spiraling out of control for Dallas. Rush makes a very careless throw across the middle intended for Michael Gallup, but Darius “Big Play” Slay jumps the route and picks it off. It’s been a rough, rough first half for Rush.

9:22 p.m — The Cowboys finally get a first down after a Pollard run Picks up 15 yards. But the ensuing two plays go nowhere, and they now face 3rd and 9.

Eagles 17, Cowboys 0

9:19 pm FIELD GOAL — Elliot’s kick is true from 51 yards out to extend the Eagles’ lead.

9:18 p.m — The Eagles can’t make any progress on their drive, going three-and-out after Quez Watkins was pushed out of bounds on 3rd down. Jake Elliot will come on for a field goal try.

9:15 p.m — After watching a few replays, it looks like Lamb actually did make the line to gain on that 3rd down catch. But rather than challenge or call timeout, the Cowboys quickly went for it. Tough break for Dallas, but on the other hand their staff in the Booth probably should have suggested a challenge there.

9:12 pm TURNOVER IS DOWNS — Mike McCarthy gambles and goes for it on 4th and 1 from his own 34-yard line. Rush fakes the handoff, rolls right and throws downfield but it’s broken up! Another terrible sequence for the Dallas offense, and another drive with Fantastic starting field position for Hurts and Co.

9:11 p.m — On the ensuing drive, Elliot gets stuffed on first down and Rush throws incomplete on 2nd. That sets up 3rd and 9, and Rush completes it to CeeDee Lamb. It was close, but he’s been spotted just short to bring up 4th down.

9:09 p.m — As mentioned on the NBC broadcast, the Eagles have been superb in second quarters all season long. After that touchdown, they now have a +82 point differential in the second quarters this year.

Eagles 14, Cowboys 0

9:05 pm TOUCHDOWN — Hurts tosses right to Brown, who has room to run. He lowers his shoulder and bulldozes into the end zone for his second touchdown of the season! Things have escalated quickly after a dull first quarter.

Jalen Hurts to AJ Brown!@Eagles open up a 14-0 lead. 📺: #DALvsPHI is NBC

9:02 p.m — Sanders and Boston Scott rip off a few good runs in a row to move the ball into the red zone, before Dallas finally gets a stop to set up 3rd and 3.

8:59 pm INTERCEPTION — Things go from bad to worse for the Cowboys. On the first play of the drive, Rush throws down the middle of the field but his pass is tipped high into the air and picked off by CJ Gardner-Johnson. Hurts and the Eagles immediately have the ball back with great field position at the Dallas 44-yard line.

Eagles 7, Cowboys 0

8:54 pm TOUCHDOWN — Miles Sanders powers his way into the end zone to open the scoring! That mistake by the Cowboys ends up costing them a touchdown.

Miles Sanders TOUCHDOWN. Eagles strike first. 📺: #DALvsPHI is NBC

8:52 p.m — BIG mistake by the Cowboys. The Eagles were trying to draw them offside on 4th and 4 and they did just that. A costly neutral zone infraction penalty gives Philly first and goal from the 5-yard line.

8:50 p.m — Gainwell Picks up 9 yards on the next play to keep the Eagles moving. A few plays later, Hurts gets brought down for a loss before throwing incomplete. On 3rd and 12, he connects with Brown but it’s short of the marker. They’ll leave their offense on the field for now with the end of the quarter approaching.

8:47 p.m — On 4th down, Hurts passes short right to Brown who easily picks up the first down with a gain of 11 yards to keep the drive alive.

8:46 p.m — Another Eagles tight end, Dallas Goedert, gets involved with a 9-yard catch of his own. A few plays later, they face a 3rd and 5 and running back Kenneth Gainwell gets stuffed to bring up 4th and 3 from the Dallas 38-yard line.

8:42 p.m — Hurts finds his tight end Jack Stoll for a gain of 21. That’s the biggest play of the night so far and it moves the Eagles to their own 43-yard line.

8:38 p.m — Another Dallas drive Stalls out. Runs by Pollard and Elliot set up 3rd and 4, and Rush’s pass intended for Peyton Hendershot falls incomplete. That’ll bring on Bryan Anger for another punt.

8:35 p.m — Tony Pollard gets the ball on back-to-back plays to start the drive, picking up 3 yards then 8 yards to move the chains.

8:30 p.m — The Cowboys get a big first down sack courtesy of Dorance Armstrong. Their pass rush has been absolutely dominant this season. Philadelphia gets a few yards back on 2nd down after a catch by AJ Brown, but Hurts’ pass on 3rd and 8 falls incomplete. The Eagles will punt it away.

8:28 p.m — Jalen Hurts takes the field for the first time tonight, and on 2nd and 10 he hits DeVonta Smith in stride for a gain of 13 yards.

8:25 p.m — CeeDee Lamb runs for 8 yards on first down, then Cooper Rush’s first pass of the night gets broken up. On 3rd and 2, Ezekiel Elliot gets smothered at the line of scrimmage and can’t reach the line to gain. That’s a three-and-out to open the night for the Dallas offense.

8:20 p.m — The Cowboys will receive the opening kickoff. We are on our way from Lincoln Financial Field.

8:16 p.m — Former Cowboys head Coach Jason Garrett just hit us with a “Fly Eagles, Fly” on NBC’s pregame coverage. I’m sure the fans in Dallas will be thrilled about that.

8:13 p.m — It’s a cool, clear night in the City of Brotherly Love. Perfect conditions for football. Kickoff is just moments away.

8:07 p.m — Speaking of the NFC East, the division looks wide open right now — and it might be the best in football. The Giants took down the Ravens earlier today to move to 5-1. Who will take control with a win tonight?

8:04 p.m — The Cowboys come into Philly Tonight looking to spoil the party. They’re just a game behind the Eagles in the NFC East standings.

7:40 p.m — Philadelphia 76ers superstar Joel Embiid is in the building tonight to cheer on the Eagles. Not a bad sidearm throwing motion from the big man…

What time is the NFL game tonight?

Date : Sunday, Oct. 16

: Sunday, Oct. 16 Time: 8:20 p.m. ET (7:20 p.m. CT)

The game is scheduled to kick off at 8:20 pm ET (7:20 pm CT) from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. The weather forecast is for clear skies and temperatures near 60 degrees Fahrenheit.

What channel is Cowboys vs. Eagles on today?

Cowboys vs. Eagles will be broadcast nationally on NBC. The “Sunday Night Football” team of Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (analyst) and Melissa Stark (sideline reporter) will be handling commentary duties.

Viewers in the United States can live stream the game with fuboTV, which offers a free trial.

Viewers in Canada can watch with DAZN, which offers every NFL game.