Cowboys vs. Commanders prediction, odds, line, spread: 2022 NFL picks, Week 4 best bets from proven model

Cooper Rush and the Dallas Cowboys (2-1) are set to square off against Carson Wentz and the Washington Commanders (1-2) in an NFC East rivalry matchup on Sunday, Oct. 2 at AT&T Stadium. Dallas is coming off a hard-fought 23-16 win over the New York Giants on Monday Night Football, while the Commanders are looking to bounce back from a 24-8 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. The Cowboys will once again be without starting quarterback Dak Prescott (thumb).

Kickoff is at 1 pm ET in Arlington. Dallas is favored by 3 points in the latest Cowboys vs. Commanders odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 41.5. Before making any Commanders vs. Cowboys picks, you need to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from the model at SportsLine.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up almost $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL Picks since its inception. The model enters Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season on an Incredible 139-103 run on top-rated NFL Picks that dates back to the 2017 season. The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL Picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick’em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has set its sights on Cowboys vs. Commanders and just locked in its Picks and NFL Week 4 predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model’s picks. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Cowboys vs. Commanders:

Cowboys vs. Commanders spread: Cowboys -3

Cowboys vs. Commanders over/under: 41.5 points

Cowboys vs. Commanders picks: See Picks here

Featured Game | Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington Commanders

What you need to know about the Cowboys

Dallas was able to grind out a solid win over the New York Giants this past Monday, winning 23-16. No one had a standout game offensively for Dallas, but the Cowboys got scores from WR CeeDee Lamb and RB Ezekiel Elliott. QB Cooper Rush ended up with a passer rating of 136.60.

Dallas has been able to win its past two games without Dak Prescott by being elite on the defensive side of the ball. Against the Giants in Week 3, the Cowboys recorded five sacks, led by DeMarcus Lawrence who had three. They also added an interception, and held New York to 169 passing yards. For the year, the Cowboys are allowing 17.3 points and 338.3 total yards per game.

What you need to know about the Commanders

Meanwhile, Washington received a tough blow this past Sunday as it fell 24-8 to the Philadelphia Eagles. Washington was down 24-0 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. One thing holding the Commanders back was the mediocre play of Wentz. Besides failing to produce a single touchdown, they fumbled the ball away once with only 4.91 yards per passing attempt.

The Commanders have had issues on both sides of the ball, but none have been more glaring than the below average play of Wentz. The 29-year-old quarterback was sacked nine times against the Eagles in Week 3. When he has had protection, Wentz hasn’t been particularly sharp, turning the ball over four times in three games. For Washington to come away with a win, Wentz will have to recapture the level of play that had people buzzing about him as an MVP candidate in Philadelphia.

How to make Cowboys vs. Commanders Picks

The model has simulated Cowboys vs. Commanders 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Over on the point total, and it’s also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 60% of simulations. You can only see the model’s pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Cowboys vs. Commanders? And which side of the spread hits almost 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine right now to find out which side of the Commanders vs. Cowboys spread you should be all over, all from the model on a 139-103 roll on its top-rated NFL picks, and find out.