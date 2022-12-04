Cowboys vs. Colts NFL DFS: Top DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy football Picks for Sunday Night Football

Last year, Michael Pittman finished as a top-15 Fantasy wide receiver, but this season has been a tenuous one for the Indianapolis Colts, and it’s taken its toll on Pittman’s week-to-week production in 2022. Still, things have looked a bit more promising with the team’s change at head coach and subsequent return to Matt Ryan at quarterback. Pittman has caught 20-of-27 targets for 189 yards and a touchdown over the last three weeks, but can he be an impact player for NFL DFS lineups against the Cowboys on Sunday Night Football?

Expectations were high in the preseason for Dallas wide receiver Michael Gallup pending his return from an ACL tear last year, but he’s only had one game since his return with more than 50 receiving yards. That came last week against the Giants, when he set season-highs for targets (8) and receptions (5). Could Gallup be a viable option in the NFL DFS player pool on Sunday Night Football? Before you make your NFL DFS Picks for Colts vs. Cowboys, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with over $2 million in career winnings. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings. They took down two high-stakes tournaments on FanDuel in 2020 and recorded a pair of top-10 finishes in tournaments with over 130,000 entrants on DraftKings. His lineups also finished inside the top 1% in more than a dozen other tournaments.

He uses a powerful Prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values ​​that he shares only with members at SportsLine.

This year, he’s already won the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once. Now, McClure has turned his attention to Sunday night’s NFL DFS Slate and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see his Picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS Picks for Cowboys vs. Colts

One of McClure’s top NFL DFS Picks for Sunday night is Colts running back Jonathan Taylor. Now that he has shaken off an ankle injury that slowed him down in the early part of the season, he has been playing at a level closer to his preseason expectations. Over the last three weeks, he has logged 64 carries for 317 yards and three touchdowns.

The Cowboys have allowed the 12th-most rushing yards to opposing running backs this season (1,158) on the 10th-most carries (257). Last week, the Cowboys did a decent job of bottling up Giants running back Saquon Barkley, but still allowed him to score a touchdown. While Dallas has past experience playing Barkley and the Giants, this will be the first time they have ever faced Talyor, who has averaged 105 rushing yards in his four road starts this season.

Part of McClure’s optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb. Last week, Lamb caught six of his 11 targets for 106 yards in a win against the New York Giants. Over his last three games, he has caught 22-of-31 passes for 301 yards and two touchdowns.

Lamb’s speed gives him the Reputation as a downfield threat, which he is, but he has had five games where at least a third of his receiving yards have come after the catch. The Colts have held opposing pass-catchers to a relatively modest 6.9-yard average depth of target, but they have also given up more yards after catch (1,359) than they have air yards (1,110). Lamb holds a 31% target share among all Cowboys players this season, so he is guaranteed guaranteed volume, and should find ways to get his yards one way or the other. You can see the rest of McClure’s SNF DFS advice here.

How to make NFL DFS lineups for Colts vs. Cowboys

McClure is also targeting another undervalued player who could explode for huge numbers on Sunday night. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is, and the rest of McClure’s NFL DFS picks, at SportsLine.

Who is Mike McClure including in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Cowboys vs. Colts? And which under-the-radar player is a must-roster? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a DFS expert who has won over $2 million with his daily Fantasy picks, and find out.