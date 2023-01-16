Cowboys vs. Buccaneers live score, updates, Highlights from NFL wild-card playoff game

Arguably the most intriguing Matchup of the NFL’s wild-card weekend comes on the final night.

After the first losing season of his career, Tom Brady leads the 8-9 Buccaneers into a matchup with a Cowboys team that posted another 12-win season but has plenty to prove in the playoffs.

Dallas is under intense pressure to advance after getting knocked out on wild-card weekend last year, but Dak Prescott has to curb his turnovers if that’s going to happen. Prescott made more than a few Mistakes over the final few weeks of the season, including bad interceptions against the Jaguars and Eagles plus a forgettable performance against the Commanders in Week 18.

The Cowboys flamed out against the Buccaneers in Week 1 and still haven’t ever beaten Brady, but Monday gives them a prime opportunity to get over the hump.

While Brady has had so much success on this stage, the 2022 season has been unprecedented for the 45-year-old quarterback. Tampa Bay limped along to an NFC South title and hasn’t had much in the tank offensively even in most wins.

The Bucs’ Offensive line remains more unstable than Brady is accustomed to, but he flashed an improved connection with Mike Evans late in the season and will look to carve up a struggling Cowboys pass defense.

The decisive Matchup in this game might be whether Dallas’ Talented pass-rush can overwhelm Tampa’s thin Offensive line and harass Brady in what could be his final game with the Buccaneers – or as an NFL quarterback.

The Sporting News is tracking live scoring updates and highlights as the Buccaneers host the Cowboys in the wild-card round of the NFL playoffs. Follow along with all of the key moments.

Cowboys vs. Buccaneers score

Cowboys vs. Buccaneers live updates, Highlights from NFL Playoffs

Updates will begin closer to kickoff at 8:15 pm ET.

Cowboys vs. Buccaneers start time

Date: Monday, Jan. 16

Monday, Jan. 16 Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

The wild-card playoff matchup between the Cowboys and Buccaneers will kick off at 8:15 pm ET from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla.

What channel is Cowboys vs. Buccaneers on today?

TV channel (national): ESPN, ABC

ESPN, ABC TV channel (Dallas): WFAA

WFAA TV channel (Tampa): WFTS-TV

WFTS-TV TV channels (Canada): TSN2/4, CTV

Live streams: ESPN+ | fuboTV (US) | DAZN (Canada)

Cowboys vs. Buccaneers will be broadcast nationally on ESPN and ABC, with Joe Buck (play-by-play), Troy Aikman (color analyst), and Lisa Salters (sideline reporter) on the call from Tampa

In Canada, the game will air on TSN2/4 and CTV.

NFL playoff schedule: Wild-card round

Saturday, Jan. 14

Sunday, Jan. 15

