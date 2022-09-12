Cowboys vs. Buccaneers live score, updates, Highlights from NFL ‘Sunday Night Football’ game

Buccaneers vs. Cowboys in Week 1 of the NFL season. Sound familiar?

After Tampa Bay won Super Bowl 55, it opened the 2021 NFL season with a Thursday night matchup at home against Dallas and unfurled the banner for its second title. This year, the Buccaneers will close out the first Sunday of the NFL season when they hit the road to face the Cowboys.

These teams are coming in with different looks from a season ago. Both suffered major injury losses on the Offensive line during the offseason. The Buccaneers lost tight end Rob Gronkowski to retirement. The Cowboys traded wide receiver Amari Cooper to the Browns.

But these two teams remain among the best not just in the NFC, but also the NFL. Their offenses are poised to put up points in bunches, which should lead to another thrilling matchup after last year’s 31-29 Tampa Bay win.

The Sporting News is tracking live scoring updates and highlights from Cowboys vs. Buccaneers. Below are the key moments from the first “Sunday Night Football” game of the 2022 NFL season.

Cowboys vs. Buccaneers score

Cowboys vs. Buccaneers live updates, Highlights from Sunday night football

(All times Eastern)

First Quarter

8:24 p.m.: Prescott starts the drive with an 8-yard pass out to Dalton Schultz, and Ezekiel Elliott follows that with a Rush for 7 up to the Cowboys’ 28.

8:23 p.m.: Not an ideal start for the Cowboys as the kick return spots them only out to the Dallas 14.

8:13 p.m.: Carrie Underwood kicks off the “Sunday Night Football” program with her staple song ahead of the Buccaneers vs. Cowboys clash.

8:04 p.m.: Think Tom Brady’s ready for his first game since retiring and un-retiring?

8 p.m.: Dak Prescott is taking his role as leader of the Cowboys quite literally with his cleats.

What time is the NFL game tonight?

Date: Sunday, Sept. 11

Sunday, Sept. 11 Time: 8:20 pm ET | 7:20 p.m. CT

The Cowboys and Buccaneers will kick off at 8:20 pm ET, 7:20 pm local time. The game will be played at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

What channel is Cowboys vs. Buccaneers on today?

TV channel: NBC

NBC Live stream: NBC Sports app | Peacock | fuboTV | DAZN (Canada)

This will be the first “Sunday Night Football” game of the year that is being played on Sunday. Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (analyst) and Melissa Stark (sideline reporter) will be on the call again after announcing the “Sunday Night Football” Matchup on Thursday to open the season, Bills vs. Rams.

Streamers will be able to watch the game via NBCSports.com or Peacock, or by using fuboTV, which comes with a free trial.

Viewers in Canada can watch the game on DAZN with a subscription.

Below are the top TV markets in the United States and the NBC affiliate/TV channel for each.