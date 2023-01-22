Cowboys vs. 49ers live updates: Score, stats and highlights of NFL Divisional round game

There is only so much time in the week and I had to make a call. Instead of spending time marveling at the brilliant way that Dan Quinn, Micah Parsons and friends stopped the Tom Brady offense in its tracks Monday, we are forced to look to Sunday because of the enormity of the occasion.

Brady has accomplished more than any quarterback. Individual, team, regular season, postseason, it doesn’t matter. He is the leader on every Leaderboard and we tip our cap to him. But his offense in 2022 cannot hold a candle to the offense the Cowboys face next. Three quarterbacks have made at least two starts each for the 49ers and there is little indication it matters. San Francisco is an Offensive machine and it plays a style you don’t see in mass volume often. I have grown to respect this offense since 2019 because the 49ers have made three deep playoff runs and each time they are underestimated and undervalued. They proved everyone wrong with very close title runs to end their own Super Bowl drought. If you think 1995 has been a long wait, the 49ers will tell you they have waited since 1994 for a parade. But, unlike the Cowboys, they have been close many times since.

They have been to the NFL “Final Four” in 1997, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2019 and 2021. You can decide if being that close six times would make your drought better or worse, but they have plenty of silver and bronze medals. They should have won the 2012 Super Bowl and they could have easily won the 2019 Super Bowl. In 2021, they dropped a Matthew Stafford fair catch-level interception that would have put them in last February’s final game. They have won 14 playoff games since their last Lombardi Trophy while Dallas has won five. If you want to feel really bad, consider this: Kyle Shanahan has won as many playoff games in San Francisco since 2019 as the Cowboys have won since 1995.

People will shrug and tell you Shanahan isn’t as great as you say — with a record of 52-46 in his only coaching gig. I mean, isn’t he the OC in that 28-3 Super Bowl? But, if you allow him two years to get the 49ers up to the level his rebuild required and check his record since the start of Year 3, he is 42-24 in the regular season and 5-2 in three playoff trips. That will hold up against almost anyone and with Garoppolo as his QB1. Again, can you win in the NFL without a top-half-of-the-NFL quarterback? Not long term, because Shanahan went all in on Trey Lance to verify his thoughts of sustainability, but Shanahan seems to be the best guy for the job if you needed to try.

Instead of looking hard at that Tampa Bay performance (I might Circle back to that gem in the long offseason), I wanted to elaborate a bit about the 49ers offense. Since I claim it is one of the most unique in the sport (Baltimore is right there, too), I better explain why and what Quinn (the other member of the 28-3 coaching staff in this story) has to do to stop it .

