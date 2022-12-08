Cowboys visit UNI, Iowa State in basketball action

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa – McNeese will take it to the friendly skies one final time this season for a trip to the Midwest beginning with a Friday night game at Northern Iowa and followed by a Sunday afternoon contest at No. 20 Iowa State.

Friday’s game will carry a 7 pm tip and will broadcast live on ESPN+. Sunday’s contest will start at 5 pm and will air on the Big XII Now and ESPN+.

The Cowboys (2-6) are looking to snap a three-game skid while playing for the first time ever against the Panthers (3-5).

McNeese defeated Ecclesia 103-68 in its last time out this past Monday in an exhibition game. The Cowboys were without both of their big forwards – Malachi Rhodes and Ty McMillan which the Cowboys are hoping to get back this weekend.

Christian Shumate continues to lead the team in both scoring (12.3) and rebounding (10.8) and is one of only two players in the Southland Conference to average a double-double per game. Trae English is averaging 12.1 points and 3.3 assists per game.

Zach Scott (9.2 ppg), Johnathan Massie (9.5 ppg) and Dionjahe Thomas (3.3 ppg, 3.3 rpg) are expected to join Shumate and English in the starting lineup.

Northern Iowa dropped an 83-75 game to Toledo in its last outing.

Sophomore guard Bowen Born leads the team and is ranked sixth in the Nation with 22.4 points per game. He’s scored 20 or more in four straight games and netted 27 on Tuesday against Toledo.

The Panthers are the Defending Missouri Valley Conference regular season Champions and have been picked for a fifth place finish in the league preseason poll this season.