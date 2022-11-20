Cowboys the pick over Vikings

Sunday

Cowboys (-1.5) over VIKINGS

Think somebody’s trying to tell us something here, and since we agree with the underdog-favoring sentiment involved, we’re happy to keep up with the visiting Joneses, at this short lay, versus Master QB Cousins, in this Spotlight affair.

GIANTS (-3) over Lions

We were intrigued when this game opened at what appeared to us to be a reasonable price. Given the Giants’ improved pass rush, we’re not sold on the Lion “D” hanging tough for the full sixty.

Jets (+3) over PATRIOTS

Jet improvement clearly no fluke, especially defensively … and we’re compelled to respect Gang Green’s tried-and-true defensive improvement. Grab those points.

Zach Wilson of the Jets Getty Images

Bears (+3) over FALCONS

So long as Atlanta continues to post consistently-disappointing Offensive stats, we’ll look for value fading the Dirty Birds — especially considering how this Tilt is a must-win for both sides.

Bills (-8) over Browns (in Detroit)

The Brownie Troop hasn’t shown a sharp advantage since September. Until they demonstrate they have a chance to turn things around, they can’t go out of their way to fade these rampaging Bills.

Eagles (-6.5) over COLTS

We’re anything but thrilled with the dubious internals leaking out of the Colts’ camp. It sounds as if there are issues with the chain of command — hardly a good thing when evaluating a squad with a decent roster that’s not performing up to snuff.

SAINTS (-4) over Rams

Our least-favorite brand of Matchup — two sides with Talent that have yet to settle into an optimum seasonal groove … but the Rams can’t seem to shake their nasty case of Super Hangover, with scant relief in sight.

RAVENS (-13) over Panthers

A game featuring unattractive dynamics, featuring a likely winner (the favorite), but one that has established a steady, bad habit of relaxing with a substantial lead. Better things to do today.

Lamar Jackson of the Ravens Getty Images

Commanders (-3) over TEXANS

Second straight roadie for the denizens of DC, coming off their Nifty win over Philly. The Texans seem to be getting the hang of things, but that appears to be built into the relevant market. Close call.

Raiders (+2.5) over BRONCOS

At first glance, this Matchup seems like the kind of surprise package that Silver and Black are capable of capitalizing upon. We remain allergic to laying Meaningful points with Denver, given its modest, unreliable “O.”

STEELERS (+4) over Bengals

There’s a measure of sophomore Jinx working against the Bengals’ skill people. The Steelers can be Tenacious home dogs, more than capable of rising to this kind of Divisional occasion.

Chiefs (-6) over CHARGERS

Continue to be unenthusiastic about the Chargers’ brain trust, which leaves us with the Chiefs at a relatively short lay — Blessed with an embarrassment of riches and constant scoring potential.

Monday

Cardinals (+8) over 49ers (in Mexico City)

The Cards continue to be marginally undervalued by handicappers, and as long as that is part of the handicapping mosaic surrounding this matchup, we’ll accept the head start. Reluctant to turn up our noses at generous bonus points with this live dog.

Last week: 8-2-3

Season: 70-55-3