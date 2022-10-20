Cowboys QB Dak Prescott (thumb) medically cleared to play

The wait is over for Dallas.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has been medically cleared to play, head coach Mike McCarthy announced Wednesday. Prescott was also officially a full participant in practice.

Prescott suffered a fractured thumb during the Cowboys’ Week 1 loss to the Buccaneers, which required surgery and an anticipated four-to-six week recovery timeline, at best. With Wednesday’s announcement, Prescott will be able to play in Week 7’s game against the Lions, within the initial predictions.

There have been multiple weeks of speculation over when Prescott’s injury would heal enough for him to play, with his ability to grip the football becoming the main aspect of discussion. But heading into this week it was looking more likely that this would finally be the time for Prescott’s return, as he’d been doing light workouts with the rehab group for a week. Also, Prescott all but confirmed it himself on Sunday after the Cowboys’ loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, saying that he planned on playing against the Lions as long as practice went as scheduled.

Backup Cooper Rush started at quarterback while Prescott healed and had served as a more-than-suitable replacement, going 4-1 in five starts. Dallas’ only loss with Rush under center was to the undefeated Eagles in Week 6.

But with Prescott now cleared to return to the field, he’s set to retake his starting role.

While practicing in his limited capacity, Prescott had been taking snaps and throwing with his non-injured hand in front of media during the early stages of his rehab, only working with his dominant hand away from the audience.

Prescott is set to participate in a mock game and throw 40-50 times, per NFL Network’s Jane Slater, as he ramps up his production ahead of the game.