Cowboys QB Dak Prescott (throwing hand) requires surgery, to miss several weeks

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott suffered an injury to his throwing hand against the Buccaneers that will require surgery and sideline him for several weeks, team owner Jerry Jones said Sunday night after Dallas’ loss to Tampa Bay.

Head Coach Mike McCarthy added after the game that it is a “significant” injury and that the team expects to learn more about Prescott’s availability on Monday morning.

Prescott, who said he will undergo surgery Monday, described the injury as “much cleaner” than it could have been. He also echoed his coach’s and owner’s frustration with the injury and the night at large.

“It’s very disappointing,” Prescott said. “But injuries happen. You can’t necessarily control it. It’s just unfortunate, obviously going to miss some time, not be there for my team. That’s what hurts more than anything, especially after the start we just put out there. Wanting to be able to respond and not necessarily having that opportunity for several weeks. Yeah, it’s unfortunate, but I’ll do what I’ve always done any time adversity comes. Take it on headfirst, give it my best, and I’m sure I’ll come out of this thing better.”

Prescott’s injury came at the tail end of a Brutal showing against the Buccaneers. The quarterback was under consistent pressure, and he sustained the injury by slamming it on the helmet of Shaquil Barrett during his throwing motion.

Prior to being pulled for X-rays while trailing, 19-3, Prescott had completed 14 of 29 passes for 134 yards and one interception.

Prescott committed the turnover after being flushed to the right and throwing off his back foot into triple coverage. The moment was indicative of the Cowboys’ struggles to field a competitive receiver corps to support Prescott, as Michael Gallup and James Washington are sidelined with injuries and Amari Cooper is in Cleveland.

Cooper Rush, who was elevated from the practice squad for the game and replaced Prescott, figures to be the next man up for Dallas and will need to develop fast chemistry with his wideouts. He completed 7 of 13 passes for 64 yards in his relief appearance.

“It was a tremendously disappointing way for us to start the year,” Jones said Moments after the loss. “Everybody is disappointed about that. I’m particularly disappointed for our fans. Dak will be out for a little while. We’ll be dealing with that, as well, so this is a really tough night for the Cowboys and a really surprising night. Of course, it really adds to it there right at the end to lose him for several weeks.”