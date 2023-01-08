Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Chasing Peyton Manning, Troy Aikman, Kurt Warner in NFL TD Pass Record Books: Dallas at Commanders

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is chasing another regular-season win Sunday at Washington followed by playoff glory.

But he’s Chasing Cowboys and NFL history as well.

On the NFL front: With 185 passing yards on Sunday, Prescott can become the third youngest quarterback to 25,000 career yards – which would match Kurt Warner and Peyton Manning, who also achieved the mark in 97 games.

Prescott has 24,815 passing yards in 96 games. … so only Matthew Stafford (90), Dan Marino (92) and Jared Goff (97) would be up there with him.

