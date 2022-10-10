Cowboys QB controversy? Choosing between healthy Dak Prescott, Cooper Rush an easy choice

I’m not the only one who believes it is disrespectful to even consider the question of whether there should be a debate. Running back Ezekiel Elliott didn’t run from the topic when I asked him about it.

“We’re the Cowboys, we’re used to the disrespect,” they said. “People always got something to say about us. But, I mean, f— ’em. All we care about is what’s in this locker room and what’s in our building. We don’t really care about the outside noise.”

The truth is that the Cowboys haven’t asked a lot of Rush, which is no disrespect to him. It’s a sign of smart coaching to play to a team’s strength. For instance, the Cowboys had run 36 Offensive plays through three quarters; 23 of them were rushed. Rush attempted only 16 passes overall, completing 10 for 102 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions.

The physical difference in his game and that of Prescott could be seen early in the fourth quarter, when Rush attempted to throw back-to-back deep digs along the sideline. The first one was off target and the second took so long to get there that defensive back Grant Haley had time to close and break it up.

They were throwing that Prescott has the arm Talent to make. They are the type of plays that extend drives and contribute to points, that provide breathing room or turn a tight game into a laugher. Jones said afterwards that Prescott is expected to throw a lot this week in practice; the biggest factor that will determine whether he plays against the Eagles is his ability to grip the football for a full four quarters.

“Dak is going to get better this week,” Jones said. “I have no idea whether he will line up against Philadelphia or not, but he’ll get better.”

It’s hard to imagine the Dallas defense getting much better. It entered Week 5 ranked seventh in yards allowed, sixth against the pass, and tied for second in sacks. It was tied for eighth in third-down percentage and tied for fifth in red-zone efficiency. Oh, it was also third in points allowed, surrendering just 15.5 a game.

The beauty of the unit is that it has Talent at every level, and players who can fill specific roles. Start with the front, which is the opening series Sunday Featured a Dorance Armstrong sack and forced fumble that was returned 19 yards by Lawrence for a touchdown.

At linebacker, Parsons remains a strong contender for Defensive Player of the Year, recording two sacks, a forced fumble, three quarterback hits and a tackle for loss. His Spectacular play often overshadows — but does not minimize — the contributions of Leighton Vander Esch, who is having a career resurgence, and Anthony Barr, who is a valuable role player.

In the secondary, Trevon Diggs continues to be a ballhawk, though he was victimized twice on Sunday, surrounding a 54-yard completion on a beautifully placed deep ball from Matthew Stafford to Tutu Atwell to set up a field goal, then giving up a 75 -yard catch-and-run touchdown to Cooper Kupp Midway through the second quarter, as the Rams took their only lead at 10-9.

Outside of those two plays, it was a rough day for Los Angeles, which has lost two in a row while falling to 2-3. One week after yielding seven sacks to the 49ers, it surrendered five more to Dallas while losing another Offensive lineman to injury. Guard David Edwards, who sat out the previous week’s game while in concussion protocol, left the game to be evaluated for a concussion after colliding with Stafford and Lawrence early in the fourth quarter.

Sunday marked the third time this year the Rams failed to score more than 10 points in a game — which might not be as significant if they could limit their opponents’ scoring. But they have now allowed 22 points or more in all but one game, including 27 or more in two. The good news is that they get the struggling Panthers this coming weekend and a bye the following week.