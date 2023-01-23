Cowboys Pick 26th Overall; More Picks?

FRISCO, Texas – As the 2022 season officially ended for the Cowboys on Sunday, the NFL Draft season officially began. Dallas has built most of their young nucleus through the draft in recent years by selecting CeeDee Lamb, Trevon Diggs, Micah Parsons, Tyler Smith, and others to supplement their existing roster.

But what’s next for the Cowboys as they look ahead to the 2023 NFL Draft, which will begin on Thursday, April 27. Let’s look at some key points on how the draft process will look moving into the offseason.

Cowboys own the 26th overall pick

The 2023 draft would mark the fifth all-time section at 26th overall as an organization, assuming they’d stay in their slotted position. Dallas last drafted 26th in 2007 when they selected defensive end Anthony Spencer, who played for the team. Other selections include RB Bill Thomas (1972), OL Howard Richards, and WR Alexander Wright.

Cowboys hold Picks in every single round

Entering the offseason, Dallas is one of the few teams in the league that own draft capital in every single round throughout the weekend. There have only been three drafts since 2010 where they’ve made a pick in each of the seven rounds (2011, 2018, 2021). Dallas currently holds the overall selections of 58 in the second round and 90 in the third round.

Cowboys could add up to three compensatory picks

Along with their current list of seven selections, the Cowboys could add up to three more selections with the compensatory picks awarded later this year. The formula remains confidential, and the list won’t be official until around the beginning of the new league year, which happens on March 15.