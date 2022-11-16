Cowboys-Packers most-watched game of 2022 NFL season

1. Whether you love them or hate them, whether you watch to see them win or lose, the Dallas Cowboys truly are America’s Team when it comes to television ratings.

Nearly 30 million people watched Dallas cough up a 14-point fourth-quarter lead to the Packers on Sunday.

Green Bay’s 31–28 overtime win against Dallas Drew 29.2 million viewers for Fox, making it the most-watched NFL game of the season.

Previously, the Cowboys’ Week 2 win against the Bengals on CBS, which brought in 27.4 million viewers, was the most-watched game of 2022.

