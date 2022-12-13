Cowboys owner Jerry Jones in favor of making this one huge change to the NFL’s regular-season schedule

Last season marked the first time in more than 30 years that the NFL expanded its regular-season schedule, and after watching how well that worked out for the league, Jerry Jones is already hoping to see the schedule get expanded again.

During a recent interview with 105.3 the Fan, the Cowboys owner was asked about the possibility of the NFL expanding the schedule again and he didn’t hide the fact that he definitely wants to see an 18-game schedule happen.

“One more, and I’m a big proponent of it,” Jones said of how many more games he wants to see on the schedule. “I think that’s the right level. That allows us to — as we go into the early games of the season — that allows us to have those games. You will get better if you play those games, because you’ll play less preseason games.”

When the NFL expanded to 17 games prior to the 2021 season, the league dropped one preseason game to make it happen. Instead of playing 16 regular-season games and four preseason games, the NFL has played 17 and three over the past two seasons. If the NFL expands to 18 games, Jones wants to see the preseason cut down to two games.

“You know, at one time, they played six preseason games in the NFL for you history buffs,” Jones pointed out. “But still, I like to play two preseason games and 18 regular-season games and have been a proponent of that.”

If the NFL does expand to 18 games, Jones made it clear that he’d like the league to stop there. The Cowboys owner said he doesn’t think a 20-game schedule would work and he doesn’t want to see it happen.

“I don’t see that,” Jones said. “That’s too many.”

If the NFL wants to expand to 18 games before the end of the decade, it’s going to have to work out a deal with the NFLPA. The current collective bargaining agreement, which runs through the 2030 season, doesn’t allow for 18 games, but it can still happen if both sides agree to make the change. If the NFLPA refuses to agree to 18 games, the NFL would have to wait until the next CBA negotiation.

The NFL’s expansion to 17 games last season marked the first time in 33 years that the league expanded its schedule. Before 2021, the last time it happened came in the late 1970s when the NFL went from 14 games in 1977 to 16 games in 1978. From 1978 to 2020, the NFL played 16 games every season except for the strike-shortened years of 1982 ( nine games) and 1987 (15 games).