Cowboys loss to Jaguars more proof they are NFL’s biggest tease

Let the Meltdown at Jacksonville serve as a fresh warning for the Legion of rabid followers in Dallas Cowboys Nation who believe through thick and thin.

Your team just can’t be trusted.

The Cowboys blew a 17-point, second-half lead in falling to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, dousing a good measure of the momentum that seemed to be building for the potential of a deep playoff run.

Not only did the Cowboys Blow their chance to clinch a playoff berth with a win while suffering their worst loss of the season – Worse than the mid-November stinger at Green Bay – they clearly qualified for consideration to claim the most embarrassing setback of all during the NFL’s Week 15.

Now that’s no easy feat. The New York Jets bungled their clock management in crunchtime while falling to the Detroit Lions. The Baltimore Ravens couldn’t score by air, ground or foot in leaving so many would-be points on the field in Cleveland. And how can any team top the Indianapolis Colts? Indy gagged to enable the biggest comeback in NFL history as the Minnesota Vikings rallied from a 33-point deficit.

Jaguars safety Rayshawn Jenkins runs back an intercepted pass for a touchdown to beat the Cowboys on Sunday.

Yet the Cowboys are in that worst degree of ignominious conversation after losing 40-34 in overtime when Rayshawn Jenkins returned a Dak Prescott interception (aided by Noah Brown’s mishandling of the pass) 52 yards for a touchdown and final dagger. The Jags, who had lost 20 consecutive games to NFC opponents, sent it to OT when Riley Patterson nailed a 40-yard field goal as the clock expired in regulation.

