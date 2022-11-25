Cowboys LB Micah Parsons (ankle/knee) expected to play vs. Giants

Dallas Cowboys star linebacker Micah Parsons, along with defensive end Demarcus Lawrence, are expected to play in their team’s Thanksgiving game versus the New York Giants today, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

Parsons (ankle/knee) and Lawrence (foot) were listed as questionable coming into Thursday.

Parsons temporarily exited the Cowboys’ Week 11 win over the Vikings with a knee injury in the second half, but was able to return for the remainder of the game. After the win, Parsons said he was fine, and that while he got rolled up, his knee was “cool.”

Nevertheless, Parsons ended up being listed on the injury report coming into Week 12, and an ankle injury was added as another ailment in addition to the knee.

Parsons did not practice on Monday, but moved up to limited participation for Tuesday and Wednesday’s practices. Head Coach Mike McCarthy said Tuesday that he expected Parsons to play Thursday afternoon.

Parsons has been a key cog in Dallas’ lauded defense, which ranks first in scoring, passing, and sacks coming into Thursday’s game. Parsons has accounted for 10 sacks (third in the league), 19 quarterback hits and three forced fumbles.

Lawrence is playing through a stress fracture in his foot, Rapoport added.