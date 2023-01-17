Cowboys kicker Brett Maher NFL playoff performance uniquely bad

The NFL scheduled the Tampa Bay Buccaneers versus the Dallas Cowboys for Monday Night Football on Wild Card weekend hoping for something historic. While the Assumption was that Tom Brady would be the person making history, Cowboys kicker Brett Maher did the honors.

Maher has missed four straight extra point attempts, the first two pushed wide right, the third pulled to the left and the fourth hit the right post. While it may not be surprising that three straight misses had never happened in NFL playoff history it also is the first time it has ever happened in NFL history.

Early in the third quarter, Maher added to his own history with the fourth miss.

The Manning Brothers couldn’t believe it when Maher missed the third extra point:

Dallas still had a solid 18-0 lead going into Halftime but Dak Prescott was clearly upset following Maher’s third miss:

Many were surprised when Mike McCarthy ran Maher back out for another extra point attempt after Dallas scored in the third quarter. This time, Maher hit the top of the right goalpost:

Maher had missed three extra points all season including his only attempt in Week 18 versus the Washington Commanders. They also missed just three field goals all year.

He’s now missed five straight extra points between Week 18 and tonight’s Wild Card game.

If the Cowboys hold on to their big lead to advance to the Divisional Round, Maher’s job may be in jeopardy. Three points may not change the outcome of today’s game but is unlikely to have the same margin for error moving forward.