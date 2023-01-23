Cowboys kicker Brett Maher continues to miss with first try blocked

Dallas Cowboys kicker Brett Maher is having a forgettable two weeks.

Maher had his extra-point attempt blocked by San Francisco 49ers linebacker Samson Ebukam during the second quarter of the NFC Divisional round game.

Maher’s extra point try came after Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz caught a 4-yard touchdown to make the game 6-3 with 9:25 left in the second quarter.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoportwho cited NFL Research, there have been a total of eight blocked extra point attempts this season and playoffs.

Maher’s errant extra-point try came on the heels of him missing four extra-point attempts in a row during Monday’s 31-14 wild-card win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. They went 1 of 5 in the game.

The Cowboys kicker made 50 of 53 extra-point attempts and connected on 29 of 32 field goals in the regular season.

Maher’s accuracy, however, hasn’t translated in the postseason. He is now 1 of 6.

Maher’s inaccuracy was a concern for Dallas leading up to Sunday. The Cowboys signed kicker Tristan Vizcaino to the practice squad this week, but did not activate him ahead of the game against San Francisco.

“It doesn’t take anything away from our trust in Brett,” Cowboys Coach Mike McCarthy said of the signing. “I just think it’s part of the responsibility. Player acquisition’s a 365-day [thing]this is nothing out of the norm for us.”

During pregame warmups at Levi’s Stadium, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones had a discussion with Maher after he missed a couple of practice field-goal attempts, per The Athletic.

The fourth-year kicker has made 95 percent (128 of 134) of his extra-point attempts and connected on 81 percent (94 of 116) of his field-goal attempts in 54 career regular-season games.