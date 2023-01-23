Cowboys kicker Brett Maher continues to miss with first try blocked

Dallas Cowboys kicker Brett Maher is having a forgettable two weeks.

Maher had his extra-point attempt blocked by San Francisco 49ers linebacker Samson Ebukam during the second quarter of the NFC Divisional round game.

Maher’s extra point try came after Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz caught a 4-yard touchdown to make the game 6-3 with 9:25 left in the second quarter.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoportwho cited NFL Research, there have been a total of eight blocked extra point attempts this season and playoffs.

NOT AGAIN:Cowboys kicker Brett Maher proves #KickersArePeopleToo in cringeworthy performance

Follow every game: Latest NFL Scores and Schedules

Maher’s errant extra-point try came on the heels of him missing four extra-point attempts in a row during Monday’s 31-14 wild-card win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. They went 1 of 5 in the game.

The Cowboys kicker made 50 of 53 extra-point attempts and connected on 29 of 32 field goals in the regular season.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button