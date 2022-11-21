Cowboys K Brett Maher nails a 60-yard field goal twice after an officiating gaffe

It was just mere months ago that the Dallas Cowboys didn’t have a kicker.

Now, they have Brett Maher (a man who was once hated by this franchise), and boy are they lucky.

The Cowboys were up 20-3 with 13 seconds to go in the first half. With America’s Team all the way back at their own 20, it seemed like that would remain the score going into the half.

Boy, were we wrong.

On 2nd and 4, Dak Prescott rolled out of the pocket and threw a gorgeous pass to CeeDee Lamb who was waiting to perform a toe-drag catch right at the field-goal target line. It was a beautiful throw and catch that had fans in disbelief.

With five seconds left, the only thing to do was to let Brett Maher kick a 60-yard attempt to end the half.

Maher miraculously did. But a whistle was then blown. The officials wanted to review the catch from Lamb, which was absolutely absurd. The officiating crew had plenty of time to decide to review Lamb’s previous catch, and the Cowboys even took a time out before Maher kicked his first attempt.

While Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, and Gene Steratore seemed to think the replays proved the Lamb didn’t have possession of the ball, the ruling on the field stood, which meant that poor Maher would have to kick it again.

Having a Pro Bowl or All-Pro kicker try two 60-yard field goal attempts in under two minutes is a lot to ask. The Cowboys were asking this of a guy who wasn’t even on the roster before the preseason games.

However, Maher remained unphased. His second attempt was even more beautiful than his first. The attempts to ice the kicker did not work and the Cowboys would go up 23-3 at Halftime against an 8-1 team.

Cowboys kicker Brett Maher makes a 60-yard field goal twice after an officiating gaffe

This amazing feat made Maher the only player in NFL history with four career field goals from more than 60 yards. Plus, they made that fourth one twice. No other player in the league’s history has more than two makes from 60-plus yards.

Maher went from no team in August to league history in a matter of months.

Let’s hope the Cowboys continue the magic in the second half.