Cowboys’ Jayron Kearse praises Vikings WR Justin Jefferson as the NFL best

Tthey Dallas Cowboys will have a tough Matchup in Week 11, as they will visit the Minnesota Vikings and their explosive offense, commanded by RB Dalvin Cook and WR Justin Jeffersonwhich was labeled by Dallas’ safety as “the best in the league.”

Jason Kearse believes the big challenge for the Cowboys defense will be to stop the explosiveness of Jefferson, who at 23 years old is considered one of the best in the NFL.

Stopping Jefferson will be a difficult mission

Kearse commented, “He’s the best receiver in the league. The tape doesn’t lie. You can say whatever you want. If you play the tape, you see it. He gets open against everybody. He plays well against every opponent. Every top corner you put in front of him, he comes out and makes his plays. . . The tape doesn’t lie.”

So far, Jefferson has 69 receptions for 1,060 yards and 4 TDs and is on pace to break the single-year yardage record set a decade ago by Detroit WR Calvin ‘Megatron’ Johnson with 1,964. Above Jefferson is only Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill, who has one more game than Jefferson with 1,148 yards.

Dallas defense to repeat last year’s performance against Vikes

Although Justin Jefferson is coming off one of his best games in Minnesota’s win over Buffalo, where he had 10 receptions for 193 yards and a touchdownKearse expects the Cowboys defensive secondary to repeat last year’s performance when they faced the Vikings.

In that game, Jefferson had just 2 receptions for 21 yardsthanks to coverage by Trevon Diggs, who was only challenged by Aaron Rodgers once last week.

“We just have to play our way,” assures Kearse. “We can play with anybody in this league as long as we play our way. And if we don’t play our style of soccer, then it shows our three losses. That’s what it all comes down to.”