Cowboys Fantasy football recap for Week 4 Matchup vs. Commanders

The Cowboys beat the Commanders 25-10 on Sunday, scoring more than they have in any other game this season. Even though they only tallied 279 total yards of offense, there was still Fantasy relevance from top to bottom. Here are the biggest Fantasy ballers, and fallers, of week four.

Fantasy Ballers

Cooper Rush

Rush recorded his first two-touchdown game of the season, even though it was his lowest completion figure this season in games started. His Fantasy relevance is only in Deeper leagues, or maybe those that have a superflex, meaning you can start two quarterbacks. The lack of turnovers so far makes him an appealing option at quarterback for the time being.

CeeDee Lamb

Lamb is continuing to make strides in both Fantasy football and actual football. He caught six balls for 97 yards and marked his second straight game with a touchdown. Notching a season high in receiving yards and catching his longest ball of the year, Lamb is poised to be in line for an even bigger role when Prescott returns.

Michael Gallup

Gallup was welcomed back into the lineup with just two catches for 24 yards, but a touchdown across the back of the endzone upped his Fantasy points number. He will continue to see an increased role in this offense and should be an integral part moving forward.

Brett Maher

Maher has been one of the best Kickers in Fantasy football this season. Between being accurate and the Cowboys’ inefficient redzone offense, he has been given the opportunity and delivered in key spots. Even when Prescott returns, their redzone Offensive flaws may continue, making Maher an attractive Fantasy option for the duration of the season.

Fantasy Fallers

Ezekiel Elliott

Elliott ran the ball a season-high 19 times, the volume Fantasy owners have been longing for. However, he averaged a season-low 2.6 yards per carry and went without a score for the third time in the first four games. Although he saw more action in the passing game, his Fantasy relevance is still handicapped. The return of Prescott very well may help it, but for now, Elliott is a Fringe flex option.

Tony Pollard

Pollard had far and away his worst game of the season, averaging less than a yard per carry on eight touches on the ground. They only caught one ball, too. There was no reason for Elliott’s touches to double Pollard’s, especially after recent showings, but Pollard should return to form next week, even in his limited Offensive role.

Dalton Schultz

Schultz came back from injury in the literal sense, but in terms of fantasy, he was shutout. Rush has shown a liking for his wide receivers more than his tight ends or running backs in the passing game, so as long as Rush is the quarterback, Schultz may have a difficult time garnering any form of consistency. He is a buy-low candidate, though, because he has proven to be one of Prescott’s favorite targets and with his return looming, it is a name to keep an eye on.