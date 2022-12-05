Cowboys climb, Chiefs crash in Bucky Brooks’ top 10 NFL teams

The Eagles continue to be the class of these rankings, while a tough loss by the Chiefs on Sunday dropped last week’s No. 2 teams down a few pegs.

After Week 13, here’s my take on the league’s top 10 teams.

1. Philadelphia Eagles (11-1)

The most complete team in the league continues to Pummel opponents utilizing a complimentary football game plan that relies on an opportunistic defense that sets up scoring opportunities for Jalen Hurts and Co. in prime field position. Given how dominant the Eagles looked against the Titans without creating turnovers or producing defensive splash plays, the rest of the league is a step below Nick Sirianni’s Squad heading down the stretch.

2. Minnesota Vikings (10-2)

Kevin O’Connell has taught his team how to win close games by dominating the “DBOs” (Don’t Beat Ourselves—turnovers, big plays allowed, pre-snap penalties, and kicking game errors) and finishing strong in the fourth quarter/ overtime.

3. Dallas Cowboys (9-3)

The Cowboys are a legitimate Super Bowl contender if they continue to follow the blueprint that has always worked for the franchise. With a dominant running game complementing a defense that routinely delivers “splash plays” (sacks, turnovers, and big hits), the Cowboys have a roster and a recipe that could deliver Jerry Jones the elusive title that he covets.

4. Buffalo Bills (9-3)

It is hard to ignore the Bills’ Offensive Firepower when evaluating the heavyweights in this league. The Josh Allen-to-Stefon Diggs combination is nearly impossible to stop, but the emergence of a young, talented collection of runners could enable the Bills to control the game with an underrated ground-and-pound approach.

5. Kansas City Chiefs (9-3)

Despite dropping another game to an AFC rival, the Chiefs remain in the conversation as a Super Bowl frontrunner. Andy Reid will need to find a way to shore up the team’s turnover woes, but don’t count out Patrick Mahomes and Co. in the postseason tournament.

6. Cincinnati Bengals (8-4)

Joe Burrow has helped the Bengals get back on track after a slow start. The offense is starting to click on all cylinders, with the MVP candidate finding his rhythm from the pocket.

7. Miami Dolphins (8-4)

After suffering a defeat at the hands of one of the hottest teams in the NFC, the Dolphins must re-evaluate how they can win if their QB1 struggles a bit from the pocket. Tua Tagovailoa has played exceptionally well this year, but a sub-par performance against the 49ers raises questions about how he could fare in the playoffs.

8. San Francisco 49ers (8-4)

The biggest bullies on the block are down to QB3 heading into a stretch run that will determine their playoff fate. While a dynamic running game could mask some of their Offensive woes, the defense will need to play at a Championship level to spark a deep postseason run.

9. Baltimore Ravens (8-4)

The short-term loss of Lamar Jackson could derail the Ravens’ chances of winning the division and securing a home game in the playoffs. Without the former MVP on the field, the Ravens will need to rely on a complementary football plan that ties the offensive, defensive and special teams plans together to win games.

10. Washington Commanders (7-5)

Tying a division Rival could impact the Commanders’ playoff chances down the line, but the continuation of a solid set of performances under Taylor Heinicke gives this team a chance to make some noise as a legitimate playoff contender.

