Cowboys’ CeeDee Lamb Traded for Himself in Fantasy Football

NFL players—they’re just like us. Well, kind of.

During football season, many of us are obsessed with their Fantasy teams. And at one time or another, we’ve all been in a position where we really want to trade for somebody, and the other Fantasy manager just won’t cooperate. But that scenario takes on a whole different element when the person you’re trying to trade for is … you.

Allow Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb to elaborate.

Speaking with NBC Sports‘s Matthew Berry, Lamb explained how he was unable to draft himself in his Fantasy football league and had to negotiate with his brother in order to add himself to his roster.

