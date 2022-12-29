Cowboys’ CeeDee Lamb doesn’t skip a beat vs. Titans

When the Dallas Cowboys and Tennessee Titans meet Thursday night, only one of them will be playing for something. Dallas still has a chance at winning the NFC East and the NFC’s top seed. Tennessee’s only shot at making the Playoffs is by defeating the Jaguars in Jacksonville next week to claim the AFC South. The Titans have signaled their nihilistic approach to Week 17 in advance of tonight’s game, ruling out six starters and listing several more as doubtful. Here are three player props on BetMGM that I like in Thursday night’s contest:

CeeDee Lamb over 70.5 receiving yards (-115)

Any doubts about Lamb’s status as an elite receiver have been smashed like a watermelon at a Gallagher show. Just ask Reception Perception guru Matt Harmon. While we can argue about whether Dallas is utilizing their best running back in the run game, there’s no question that they’re feeding their best player through the air. Lamb owns 28.8% of the Cowboys’ targets, 29.2% of their receptions, and 34.5% of their receiving yards this year. Tennessee allows the third-most receptions and receiving yards to opposing wideouts. Starting safety Amani Hooker has been ruled out of tonight’s game and starting corner Kristian Fulton is doubtful to play. Lamb has cashed this prop in four of his last five games.

Dak Prescott Longest passing completion over 36.5 yards (-110)

The Titans defense ranks 22nd in dropback success rate and has allowed a completion of at least 37 yards in nine of their 15 outings. Lamb is the best bet to connect with Prescott on a long gain, but Dallas has another deep threat in the form of Michael Gallup. Prescott has hit this number in each of his last three games and is set up to make it four in a row against a Titans defense missing half of their starters.

Kevin Byard over 6.5 tackles + assists (-105)

Since Prescott returned from injury, the Cowboys offense leads the league in third-down conversion percentage. Their efficiency, paired with a very good defense versus QB Josh Dobbs, means they’ll be on the field long enough to claim squatter’s rights. Tennessee’s safety has cashed this prop in three of his last five games and should rack up a lot of tackles tonight for a decimated Titans defense.

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – DECEMBER 24: CeeDee Lamb #88 of the Dallas Cowboys runs the ball after a catch during the first half in the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at AT&T Stadium on December 24, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

Stats provided by Pro Football Reference, CBS Sports, SharpFootball, and rbsdm.com (garbage time removed).