Cowboys beef up the offense, Eagles add tank at TE

The Dallas Cowboys add a powerful guard to improve the offense while the Philadelphia Eagles bring in a tank at tight end in this 2023 NFL Mock Draft

We’re right around the halfway point of the NFL season and the contenders are starting to pull away from the pretenders. That helps as we try and predict what will happen as we look ahead to the offseason with our latest 2023 NFL Mock Draft.

As always, the order of the draft is determined by our most recent NFL Power Rankings, and that has the Detroit Lions on the clock at No. 1 overall.

2023 NFL Mock Draft at Week 8

1. Detroit Lions: CJ Stroud, QB, Ohio State

It looked for a moment as though the Detroit Lions were better under center than previously thought. Jared Goff was playing well and they scored 140 points in the first four games. Since then, they’ve come back down to earth and have six points in their past two outings combined.

Clearly, this team needs a game-changer that can deliver more consistently. That’s why they use the first pick on CJ Stroud from Ohio State. Last year, the quarterback class left a lot to be desired, which is why the Lions went with Aidan Hutchinson, but 2023 offers much more Talent with Stroud and Bryce Young continuing to sit at the top of the group.

The 6-foot-3, 215-pound Stroud has 72 touchdown passes against just 10 picks. He can make all the throws and should have a great NFL career. Hopefully, for his sake, Detroit is able to do better at surrounding him with Talent than they did for Matthew Stafford.