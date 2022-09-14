Cowboys add to 2023 class with Connor Dow

Oklahoma State Basketball has a clear weakness on its roster in three-point shooting. Can new commit Connor Dow fix that in the future?

While the state of Oklahoma may not have a ton of DI Talent on an annual basis, it’s still important for programs to still do well there and land any clear power conference caliber of player. And Mike Boynton and Oklahoma State have done well so far in the 2023 class, including the latest commit, Connor Dow.

A three-star commit out of the Tulsa area, Dow is a 6’6 small forward and one of the top 3 or 4 players from Oklahoma. He got on the Cowboys’ Radar this offseason on the AAU circuit, playing alongside another class of 2023 commit Brandon Garrison. Where Dow shone the most was from three-point range, making nearly 50% of his attempts from deep.

Having a three-point shooting specialist is what was missing from Oklahoma State’s roster this past season. The team shot under 30% from deep last season, making just over five a game. That ranked 345th out of 361 teams in the country and was 8th out of 10 in league play as well.

The only decent shooter in the backcourt for the Cowboys was Avery Anderson, the team’s leading scorer at 32% from deep. However, he’s entering his 4th year in college this upcoming campaign and could easily be gone so the team has to find shooting either in the 2023 class or in the Portal next offseason. Dow will be a needed floor spacer and if he can handle Big 12 Athletes on the defensive end, can have a rotation spot as soon as his freshman year.

Oklahoma State now has three commits in the 2023 class, with Dow, four-star forward Garrison, and three-star point guard, Jamyron Keller. It’s an overall balanced roster in terms of Eligibility so the program doesn’t have to add too many more recruits. And now that they added a shooter to fill a clear void, can rest easy and can focus solely on the next priority target.